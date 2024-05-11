Former Syracuse and NFL linebacker Rich Scanlon went up to Syracuse in April to take in a spring practice run by Fran Brown, and Scanlon came away very impressed. We got all of Scanlon's takeaways from his time in Central New York on today's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

"I haven’t seen hype like this, and energy like this since we went to the BCS back in late 90s," Scanlon said. "It was pretty awesome to see. There had to be over 100 recruits from all over the place. A lot of Jersey people that was great to see. A ton of alum. Just super impressed with the outreach so far from this coaching staff."

Scanlon also discusses a phone call he received from Brown, his thoughts on the overall upgrade in talent he saw at spring practice, and also what he's hearing from fellow football alumni.

Afterward, we chat about Syracuse lacrosse's upcoming matchup with Towson in the NCAA Tournament and a few more commits from the 2025 class and the transfer portal for the Orange football team.