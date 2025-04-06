Podcast: Syracuse basketball revamps its roster from the portal

It's been a big week for Syracuse basketball and the transfer portal.

The Orange received commitments from Nait George, Nate Kingz and William Kyle III. How do they all fit into Syracuse's 2025-26 roster? We went in-depth on that on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

We also discuss how Syracuse football has been doing this week, landing a pair of commitments from two highly rated 2026 prospects in Zaiden McDonald and Kameron Wilson. Both are considered high three-star prospects by Rivals.

We also discuss Syracuse lacrosse's big matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday, and Carmelo Anthony's first ballot hall of fame selection.