Podcast: Syracuse football in the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, and for the first time since 2013, Syracuse will have three players selected.
In 2013, Ryan Nassib, Justin Pugh and Shamarko Thomas were all selected, and 10 years later, Garrett Williams, Matthew Bergeron and Sean Tucker all appear poised to get the call.
What do NFL scouts think of them, and what does the future hold for them in the NFL? I spoke with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals.com, about each player and how they project in the NFL Draft.
On Bergeron: "You love the big body and the athleticism you see on the film. I think he could be a potential starter at some point in his career."
On Tucker: "The thing you love about him is that he's a patient runner. And when he hits that hole, he hits it at full speed."
On Williams: "He's incredibly talented, especially in man coverage. Rarely do you see players getting separation from him."
Afterward, 2024 quarterback Evans Chuba calls in to discuss his Syracuse recruitment. Chuba took a visit to the Orange last week and recaps his visit, saying that the Orange is one of his top choices at the moment.
