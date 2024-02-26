Syracuse basketball plays its final game at the Dome for the 2023-24 season when it hosts Virginia Tech on Tuesday evening. The Orange has won three of its last four to get to 18 wins with three games left to go on the season.

We spoke about Syracuse's most recent win against Notre Dame on today's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. The Orange build a 29-point lead, and nearly lost it in the game's waning moments before hanging on for an 86-83 win.

Tuesday's matchup against the Hokies is an opportunity for a Quadrant 2 win. Virginia Tech has last five of their last seven, but is still 56th in NET.

We also speak with HokieHaven's Tim Sullivan about his thoughts on the game. He breaks down Virginia Tech's season to date, gives a scouting report, and also his predictions for the outcome of the matchup.