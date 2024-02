Syracuse has another opportunity for a Quadrant 1 win when it faces NC State on the road on Tuesday. The Wolfpack is coming off a win over Clemson, which has bumped them up to 75th in NET (a Q1 win is awarded for a road win against a top 75 NET team), and the Orange only owns two of them this season (Pitt and UNC) so far.

We preview the matchup on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and Rivals. We also discuss Syracuse's tough loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, and men's lacrosse narrow defeat against No. 5 Maryland over the weekend.

Afterward, Jacey Zembal from The Wolfpack Central joins us to further break down the NC State/Syracuse game with a full scouting report and he also gives his prediction for the rematch.