Podcast: Syracuse routed at UNC, McDaniels commits
Syracuse Basketball suffered its worst loss since it joined the ACC, losing on the road at North Carolina, 103-67. It was over early, as the Tar Heels rattled off a 34-11 run in the first half, and led by as many as 39 points.
We discussed the loss on today's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, including NCAA Tournament implications, backcourt struggles from Judah Mintz and JJ Starling, and why this was a bad matchup for the Orange.
Afterward, we discuss Syracuse's latest 2024 commitment, ATH Ibn McDaniels. He is an off-the-radar prospect who pledged to the Orange during an official visit over the weekend. While he is not a heralded recruit, the staff appears to be high on his potential.
