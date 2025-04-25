Podcast: Transfer LB Gary Bryant III talks Syracuse commitment

On Tuesday, Syracuse received a commitment from one of the top available linebackers in the transfer portal from South Dakota State's Gary Bryant III. He discussed his reasons why he picked the Orange on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.
“It was just the culture, the people. You know, from all the other business I've been on, I just seen the people were very different. And they really, I really got the feeling that they cared about their players a lot there.”
Bryant also has a clear message for Syracuse fans when he suits up for the Orange this fall: Get ready for a special season.
“Syracuse is getting a smart, instinctive player. Well, I play with passion. I play with grit. You know, my overall goal is to win. The journey is just getting started. And we got a lot more to accomplish, and we're going to do that this year.”
Afterward, we also discuss Syracuse getting a commitment from Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli and several other football recruiting tidbits.
