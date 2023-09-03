Syracuse gave you exactly what you want from a game featuring an FBS team against an FCS team that went 3-8 the previous season and has not finished at .500 or higher since 2018. The Orange won 65-0 without scoring in the fourth quarter while lots of players saw action, including nine players carrying the ball, ten different players notching at least one reception, and the fourth-string quarterback taking snaps for the last drive.

As a result, most of what happened should be taken with a grain of salt. The level of competition starts ramping up next week, so a lot of these stat lines should be packed away.

SU was tagged for seven accepted penalties, which is not terrible. The concerning part was four of them came in the first seven minutes of play. Even more concerning was they were all pre-snap penalties (two on offense, two on special teams) and the two on the punt block unit came back-to-back, gifting Colgate a first down. There is a temptation to write it off as nerves or adrenaline, but Syracuse tied for the most penalties per game in college football last year and have been outside the top 100 in fewest infractions the last five years.

A real concern is the Orange turned the ball over three times. Two came in the fourth quarter by players deep on the depth chart, but, still...

The flip side of that coin is SU forced three turnovers. The defense is clearly being coached to try to make plays.

Normal kick returner Trebor Pena missed the game, but D’Marcus Adams filled in capably on punt returns. Adams returned seven punts for 72 yards, including retreating to snare a 56-yard kick that sailed over his head and bringing it back 39 yards to set up a short field.

Adams was not the lone strong special teams contributor, as Jack Stonehouse debuted with a 49-yard punt after the failed first drive, then was not called on again. Brady Denaburg also had ten touchbacks on 11 kickoffs and the other was fair caught at the Colgate two.