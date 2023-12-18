The high school basketball season is underway, so let us check in and revisit some of the class of 2025 prospects that Syracuse is currently recruiting.

Kiyan Anthony, the 6-foot 5-inch wing of Long Island Lutheran led all scorers in their home-opener against Chaminade with 26 points. Lutheran High won 113-45. Anthony displayed his natural scoring versatility as his points came from all over, as he hit 3s from well beyond the arc, and finished with physicality at the rim. Last weekend, LuHi attended The Bash showcase in Columbia, South Carolina. Anthony played well enough to earn Second-Team All-Star Honors. As it stands, Anthony is ranked 39th in the nation as a 4-star prospect, and holds offers from Syracuse, FSU, Dayton, Michigan, Tennessee, and Indiana, among others.

Nikola Bundalo is an interesting and dynamic player. He stands at 6 foot 9, but he is excellent at stretching the floor and has led Western Reserve Academy (OH) to a 9-2 record. In a 114-59 win over Olympus, he posted 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. In another game, Western Reserve defeated Run The Show (PA), 95-53, and Bundalo registered an 18-point 13-rebound double-double. All in all, Bundalo is a very athletic finisher and is very dangerous when rolling to the basket, he can also spread the floor when needed. He is ranked 23rd in the nation as a 4-star forward and his offer list includes Syracuse, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia.

Overtime Elite point guard Tyler Jackson is a smaller guard at 6-foot 1-inch, but with his size he comes with lighting quick abilities. Jackson plays for the OTE team City Reapers and in three games, is averaging 8 points 4 rebounds and 4 assist while shooting 37% from the field and 44% from 3, all in 16 minutes per game. Jackson is a very quick player with a very tight handle and a solid all-around floor general who plays within the flow of an offense. Jackson is the 27th ranked player in the class as a 4-star guard, and has offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech, LSU, Alabama, Rutgers, and Indiana.

La Lumiere School (IN) guard Jerry Easter is a 6-foot 3-inch guard/wing that is an all-around threat. La Lumiere is off to a hot start with a 6-1 record, and Easter has played in five of those games. He is averaging just 20 minutes per game and is averaging 19.2 points per game on 60% from three and 45% from the field. He is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Easter is a dominant on-ball player and can score from practically anywhere. He is also a very tenacious on-ball defender and can force many turnovers. He is ranked 26th in class and holds offers from Syracuse, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Baylor, FSU, OSU, USC, and Washington.