CuseConfidential.com

The Syracuse football program recently landed it’s third commitment of this years recruiting class, when OL Anthony Red made his commitment public via Twitter.

Red is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle prospect out of the St. Thomas More School up in Connecticut. He took some time out of his day to speak with Cuse Confidential about his commitment and more.

“I’m committed to Syracuse,” Red told CuseConfidential. “I just felt like it was the best school for me in the end. They really did a good job connecting with my family and I.”

The Connecticut native went on to talk a little bit about his relationship with the coaching staff. He talked a lot with two coaches in particular.

“I talk the most with coaches (Brian) Ward and (Mike) Cavanaugh,” he said. “Those two are both real good guys. They always have my best interests in mind.”

The class of 2019 offensive lineman recently camped at Syracuse just a little while ago and he took a visit after camp too.

“I went to the camp the other and took a visit after too,” said Red. “I thought it went pretty well and I had a good time. My favorite part was definitely trying on the jerseys and doing the photo shoot.”

Red is already working on planning his next trip which will take place some time this fall. He plans on visiting to check out the team in person for one of their games this season.

“I plan on taking another trip soon,” said Red. “I’ll probably take my next trip during their football season this upcoming fall for a game or two.”