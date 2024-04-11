FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bunch of the top prospects in the Southeast region came to the Rivals Camp Series stop in South Florida last weekend. Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia takes a shot at making some early predictions on some of them here.

Advertisement

Ziyare Addison

This race has some twists and turns remaining, not to mention visits (Addison is at Florida on Thursday), but among in-state programs it looks like Florida State has the most familiarity and face time with the versatile athlete. Addison is unafraid to venture out of the state and we know Penn State, Oregon and UCLA are among those who really helped their own cases of late, but the push from coaches closer to home like Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal may be too tough to pass up in what could amount to a classic Sunshine State battle. Prediction: Florida State

*****

Randy Adirika

A few weeks back this would have been a no-brainer selection for Miami with the local star defensive linemen, but Adirika has expanded his board and he’s now looking to do some due diligence with Penn State and Louisville. The Nittany Lions have a June official visit booked and we can see that being what swings the big interior talent towards taking a chance up north. The ball could be more in Miami’s court relative to a push to keep him home, but at this point that looks more likely for later in the cycle and Adirika seems close to ending the process. Prediction: Penn State

*****

Just a rising junior, Barclay is becoming one of the most coveted offensive line recruits in the state – regardless of class. He still considers it to be early in his recruitment but admits both Miami and Florida have been heavy on his mind since the process began. The Gators get the next trip and it will enable Barclay to get more one-on-one time with new offensive line assistant Jonathan Decoster. The previous OL coaching battery piqued Barclay’s interest so the opportunity to pick up where it was left off seems there for the Gators. Prediction: Florida

*****

Floyd Boucard

Perhaps the toughest call in this exercise, Boucard’s profile just rose to the national level and many programs are trying to make a play beyond those in the SEC and ACC footprint. Miami is making up considerable ground with him now so close to campus but Oklahoma and Penn State have been holding his attention since before his move to south Florida. The Canadian recruits are among those most willing to travel for their college football, so the in-state ties aren’t as tough to overcome with Boucard as they may be for native Floridian prospects. Colorado, Florida, USC and many others are involved, but the Brent Venables and Todd Bates combination has true staying power here. Prediction: Oklahoma

*****

Jabari Brady

Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Louisville and many others have been heavy on the big and physical wideout for some time, but Brady was at Ohio State at the end of March and it could be the beginning of the end of his long-standing recruitment. The wide receiver production under Brian Hartline speaks for itself and of course Brady knows several of those recent additions to the room going to his days as a South Florida Express 7-on-7 player. It’s the same team that produced current Buckeyes Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and much more. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Max Buchanan

Before last weekend, Florida State looked like the program trending most in the right direction and it could still very well be the case, but the way the Offensive Line MVP detailed his trip to Miami has this shaping up to be a closer battle than expected. Ole Miss, Clemson and Penn State are also right in the thick of the race and more visits are to be had, but Buchanan has ascended to the point where the in-state programs cannot afford to let him leave state lines for college. Seminoles versus Hurricanes here in what should be a close call either way. Prediction: Miami

*****

We know the end point of the Ewald recruitment after connecting with the All-American. He’ll come off the board June 27, his birthday, after a busy June full of official visits to programs like Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Louisville and Penn State. The Tigers could be the sneaky program to eye, as may the Bulldogs with their ties and success in the state of Florida. But in the end, the Hurricane push has been evident since before Ewald backed off of the Michigan commitment and he could present as one of the local prizes for Cristobal and company. Prediction: Miami

*****

Elijah Golden

A Virginia native who is now at IMG Academy, Golden has been racking up offers since his move to the Sunshine State and into the Rivals250 in the process. Notre Dame jumped in last month, followed by North Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others. Those three should be lined up for unofficial visits from the pass rusher, who has admitted he would like to migrate back north when it comes to making his college pick. Perhaps an offer from programs like Michigan or Ohio State can make this one that much closer, but Golden feels like a strong on and off-field fit for the Irish. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****

Larry Miles

A few offers are in early on for Miles, including from Syracuse, and he was able to make it to New York for a closer look at Fran Brown’s program. Each side has already talked about a return trip this offseason and the rising junior admits the Orange are his early leader. Now, other programs have shown interest and offers from LSU or UCF could shake things up, but Syracuse has a top-10 class in 2025 and is off to a strong start in Florida for 2026 and Miles could be among those next to jump in. Prediction: Syracuse

*****

Zion Paret

A two-way talent who projects as a big, physical defensive back, Paret is beginning to make the final descent in his recruitment and a trio of programs are in the final grouping. UCF is the in-state favorite at this stretch, but Georgia Tech has his attention and Louisville often recruits the state well and will get a trip out of Paret at the end of the month. The Cardinals have the visit and grounds to move up Paret’s list, but the Knights may have a sharp edge even if things go well with the ACC program. Prediction: UCF

*****

Gregory Thomas

Another three-horse race could be developing for one of the best in the South. Thomas has been high on Florida State since childhood and the Seminoles jumped in with an offer in the fall, well before most others on his list. Clemson is on the other end of the spectrum, fresh off of hosting and offering Thomas just last weekend – though the impression was strong. Miami looks to be in the top three, too, as LSU, Penn State and others look to make up ground come official visit season. We see this one as an ACC battle between the in-state powers and longtime conference power Clemson, with longevity providing the FSU edge. Prediction: Florida State

*****

Winston Watkins Jr.