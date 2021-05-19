 CuseConfidential - Rivals Camp Series New Jersey: Top offensive performers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-19 12:56:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series New Jersey: Top offensive performers

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – Some of the best college football prospects from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey.

Some players handled the competition better than others, rising above the other players to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Rivals Underclassmen Challenge invites.

Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp.

Valid for any site on the Rivals network.
Valid for any site on the Rivals network.

*****

MORE: Standouts from across region impress at Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey | Top quarterback performers | The Friedman Awards

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}