Rivals Camp Series: The five best LBs of the 2025 regionals

Tyran Darensburg (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

A Louisiana native who wrapped up his junior season without much recruiting traction, Darensburg made the trek to Los Angeles to make a considerable splash at the linebacker spot. The combination of sheer size and power impressed in tight quarters while he also showed he can operate in space while working coverage as well. Following the MVP effort, more than a dozen scholarship offers would eventually come in for the late-bloomer. Darensburg eventually made a verbal commitment to South Alabama on June 9.

Duyon Forkpa

The IMG Academy star worked out at both pass rusher and linebacker during the Atlanta stop of the tour, showcasing grit and overall competitiveness against a loaded field of players. While Forkpa held his own off the edge, he was ultra comfortable at the second level, too powerful for blockers in one setting yet swift and effective while working in coverage. One of the top testers nationally at the position, Forkpa proved it was plenty functional en route to MVP honors near his hometown. Those elite traits have Florida, Florida State, Miami, Colorado and others positioning for a potential commitment.

DeAnthony Lafayette (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

An elite pass rusher who led the Orlando-area in sacks as a junior, Lafayette has showed more second-level ability as the offseason has rolled on as well. He is plenty capable working off the edge as a third-down specialist, but has shown overall athleticism and lateral ability from an off-ball position as well. The edge talent is so immense a coordinator may not ask for many coverage reps, but the linear speed and physicality Lafayette brings to the table has created a benefit-of-the-doubt with plenty of programs courting his commitment. Miami, Oklahoma, Florida and several others are angling for more time from the rising-senior recruit.

Kailer Pettijohn (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

The camp setting isn't the most friendly to the linebacker position, especially in coverage with so much space to operate for running backs on the other side of the ball. Still, Pettijohn pushed against that narrative successfully when it came to that portion of the event. He showcased hip fluidity and comfort in transitioning from one direction to the other, allowing the Texan to make plays against routes both intermediate and deep. Also built to contend in the running game, the balance led to MVP honors at the Dallas RCS stop. Pettijohn is hearing from Syracuse and SMU, among others, while adding his most recent offer from Sam Houston State.

Calvin Thomas (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)