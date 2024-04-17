Rivals Rankings Week – the final rankings update for the 2024 class – marches on today with the release of the position rankings. Jason Jordan breaks down each position below. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: Final Rivals150 unveiled | Top storylines Wednesday: Position rankings released | Position rankings breakdown Thursday: Team rankings spotlight Friday: Rivals Roundtable *****

POINT GUARD

Boogie Fland

TOP DOG: Boogie Fland There’s something to be said for holding serve, and Fland’s play over the last six months certainly made him worthy of retaining the top spot at the point. His feel and IQ both read off the charts and his scoring ability makes him a significant problem for opposing defenses. This high school season, Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals a game at nationally ranked Archbishop Stepinac. He shot 46 percent from the field, 36 percent from three and 83 percent from the free-throw line. Recently, he asked for a release from his NLI to Kentucky after John Calipari bolted for Arkansas. Expect the Razorbacks to be well positioned here. NOTABLE: Trent Perry Perry’s consistently strong play this season helped him make the leap from No. 58 overall to No. 33. He took home Gatorade Player of the Year in California after averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals a game. Perry drained 47.2 percent of his threes and took home the McDonald’s All-American 3-point title. The 6-foot-4 floor general decommitted from USC after Andy Enfield left for SMU.

SHOOTING GUARD

Dylan Harper

TOP DOG: Dylan Harper Harper’s ability to create his own shot from any point on the court with a high level of efficiency made him a consistent threat to challenge for the top spot all high school season. Harper averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game for Don Bosco Prep this season, which earned him New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year hardware. Harper’s skill set should flourish in Steve Pikiell’s Rutgers system next season. NOTABLE: Darren Harris The 6-foot-4 Duke signee dominated the competition all season, mowing down higher-ranked prospect after higher-ranked prospect all season. Harris averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals a game for Paul VI, which finished as runner-up at Chipotle Nationals earlier this month. Harris’ ability to drain contested NBA-range 3-pointers and create his own shot will earn him minutes early on a loaded team in Durham next season. Harris made the leap from No. 78 overall to No. 38.

SMALL FORWARD

Cooper Flagg

TOP DOG: Cooper Flagg No player in the class, or any other class, had the microscope and hype machine following him to the level of Flagg; and not only did he live up to the proverbial hype, the top player in the Rivals150 surpassed it. Flagg’s ability to dominate the game in multiple ways on both ends of the floor is the reason he’s projected to be called first in the 2025 NBA Draft. This season he led Montverde Academy to a 33-0 record and the Chipotle Nationals title in the process. Flagg will be dominant in Durham next season because if you take away his offense, he’ll dominate the game and will his team to wins on the defensive end. Scary. NOTABLE: Rakease Passmore The Kansas signee made his presence felt in the OTE this season, using his special blend of mind-boggling athleticism and shot-making ability to average 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals a game. Passmore’s consistency earned him a bump from No. 50 overall to No. 39. His length and ability to guard multiple positions will enable Bill Self to use him with multiple lineups.

POWER FORWARD

TOP DOG: Ace Bailey Bailey’s game is tailor-made for the NBA, perfecting everything from two-dribble pull-ups to free-throw line extended fadeaways to SportsCenter-esque finishes at the rim. Bailey brings an infectious energy on both ends of the floor and will team up with Harper to give Steve Pikiell a devastating 1-2 punch at Rutgers. NOTABLE: Donnie Freeman The 6-foot-8 forward is a shot maker and raised his level of play and production as the season progressed. His ability to stretch the defense opens up lanes for him to finish with and through contact at the rim. The Syracuse signee is equally efficient from the mid-range and makes excellent reads using shot fakes and separation maneuvers to get his shots off. Freeman’s jump from No. 52 to No. 11 was warranted.

CENTER

Jayden Quaintance