This week, The Juice Online visited Pittsburgh (PA) Woodland to watch several Syracuse recruits and other standouts in the 2Tenths 7-on-7 league. Below are some observations and players who stood out on May 15.

Syracuse Recruits

Walter did not throw Wednesday as he played Tuesday, but was still in attendance to support his other teammates (Woodland Hills has two teams in the league). Walter is clearly taking on a leadership role with Woodland Hills, and as a QB, you have to love to see that. Expectations are sky high for Woodland Hills this year, and the coaching staff is excited for what Walter can bring to the field. Woodland Hills is expected to make a run in 5A this year and Walter will be instrumental for that to happen. Walter has already visited Syracuse this offseason, and appears high on the school, but other P4 and D1 schools are already checking in on the fast rising QB. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CAM WALTER

Fresh off a visit to Syracuse, Gorman mostly played goal line snaps for Imani on Wednesday, demonstrating that his coaching staff at Imani plans on utilizing Gorman as a tight end when the team enters the red zone on offense. The chatter amongst coaches was that Gorman will be getting snaps this season at Defensive End, but also has the athleticism to play OLB. With Dayshaun Burnett (see below), as a teammate, it is logical that a talent of Gorman's ability would play opposite of Burnett. Versatility is never a bad thing in football, and Gorman's ability to play several different positions at his size is worth monitoring. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAM GORMAN

Gleason played a physical game all night. He never got pushed around, and consistently jammed receivers at the line. On the offensive side, Gleason was not able to showcase much to the crowd as he was clearly the focal point of the defense. Gleason has P4 potential and will be a fun prospect to monitor. Gleason told me he has been invited to camp by Syracuse and is still considering making the trip.

Other Standouts

Correll stood out amongst his peers on Wednesday night. At 6'5", he is hard to miss on the field and made his presence known. His ability to high point the football is impressive and makes him an extremely difficult player to cover for the defense. Correll should have a stand-out season for Clairton this upcoming fall and may be one the biggest sleepers in the class of 2025.

Hill was all over the field on Wednesday night. On Offense, Hill consistently lined up on the outside and showed his ability to make catches over the middle of the field. On the defensive side, Hill never backed down and made some extremely impressive plays. He was constantly challenged, but never backed down and the opposing offenses regretted throwing the ball his way. With multiple P4 offers already, I would not be shocked if Syracuse throws their hat in the ring for this talented player out of West Mifflin.

Burnett is no secret in the Pittsburgh area. After an impressive junior campaign, Burnett committed to Penn State this past February. Despite projecting as an OLB, Burnett looked like he could play safety or tight end at the next level. Burnett is a spectacular prospect, and I would be shocked if schools were not trying to figure out if there's a way to flip him from Penn State.