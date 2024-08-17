PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Shon Abaev talks upcoming official visits as his stock soars

Shon Abaev
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

BROOKLYN, N.Y – The MVP of the recent Under Armor Elite 24, Shon Abaev was a summer stock riser that is a lock to move up from his No. 46 spot in the Rivals150. He has six visits scheduled for the fall but plans to take his time when it comes to choosing a college destination.

Rivals recently caught up with Abaev to discuss his recruitment and what the future may hold for the four-star wing.

*****

ON HIS UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISIT DESTINATIONS:

“It’s Dayton (Aug. 23), Syracuse (Aug. 30), USC (Sept. 13), Auburn (Sept. 20), Maryland (Oct. 8) and Cincinnati (Oct. 2).”

ON SYRACUSE:

“It’s a good relationship. I’m really close with the head coach (Adrian Autry) there. He's given me great advice as a player and as a human being as well, so I really think the relationship is really good.”

ON CINCINNATI:

Wes Miller is a really good coach that played at a high level himself. I feel like I have a really good connection with him. I really like the way he coaches and the way he has his teams play. He's really energetic when he's coaching, and that's something I like.”

ON USC:

Eric Musselman has been talking to me for a long time. He said he watched me a lot when I was younger. He said he’s always liked my game. He told me once when I was younger that he was going to recruit me heavily when I was older. Now I'm older, and he’s doing it – recruiting me heavily – so it’s cool.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE:

“I don't have a date or anything yet. I’m going to take my time. It’s a very big decision for me and my family because it could determine if I eventually go to the (NBA) or not, so I’m going to take my visits and take my time.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Abaev has helped his stock significantly this summer and will rise in the next rankings update. As far as his recruitment goes, he’s officially down to Dayton, Syracuse, USC, Auburn, Cincinnati and Maryland and has plans in place to visit each.

Arkansas and Duke have also been in contact as of late, so they are worth loosely monitoring in case something more serious arises from the late-arriving interest.

