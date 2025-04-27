Syracuse 2025 NFL Draft analysis: Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord (Photo by Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

Syracuse had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. We are breaking down all four picks. This is our analysis of Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.

Kyle McCord: Philadelphia Eagles. Sixth Round — 181st Pick.

Kyle McCord returns home, joining the Eagles as a developmental quarterback prospect. A native of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, McCord led the nation with 4,779 passing yards in 2024 at Syracuse, demonstrating his ability to operate in a high-volume passing offense. His strengths lie in his pocket presence, quick release, and willingness to challenge defenses vertically. However, concerns about his decision-making under pressure and limited mobility suggest he may need time to adjust to the NFL's pace. In Philadelphia, McCord will compete for the third-string quarterback position behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. His familiarity with the region and potential to develop into a reliable backup make him an intriguing addition to the quarterback room.



McCord will compete with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was acquired in the trade that sent Kenny Pickett to the Browns for the third spot. While Thompson-Robinson offers mobility that aligns with the Eagles' offensive scheme, McKee's familiarity with the system gives him an edge. McCord, known for his strong arm and vertical passing ability, must demonstrate improved decision-making and adaptability to the Eagles' playbook to surpass Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart. His performance in training camp and preseason games will be crucial in determining his role on the team.