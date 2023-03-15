Syracuse assistant coach Allen Griffin to remain on staff
Syracuse assistant coach Allen Griffin will remain on staff and continue his role under new head coach Adrian Autry, the University announced on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m thrilled to continue at Syracuse as a member of Coach Autry’s staff,” said Griffin in a release. “I’ve cherished the time I’ve had working with Coach Boeheim and now I’m excited about this opportunity going forward.”
Griffin, who was previously an assistant at St. Francis (N.Y.), Providence, Hofstra, and Dayton, returned to Syracuse in 2017 and has primarily coached post players. Among the players he's worked with include Paschal Chukwu, Bourama Sidibe, and Jesse Edwards.
Syracuse's coaching staff has remained intact following the departure of Jim Boeheim. Earlier in the day, the Orange announced Gerry McNamara had been promoted to associated head coach.
There is currently a vacant assistant coach position.
“It was very important to me that we keep Allen Griffin a part of our coaching staff,” said Autry. “He’s played a crucial role in recruiting, in developing our student-athletes as players and young men, and in our commitment to the high standards of Syracuse basketball.”
Griffin played under Boeheim from 1997 to 2001, and he appeared in 133 games during that time. As a senior, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
“We are thrilled that Allen will remain a key member of our basketball staff,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “He has done an outstanding developing our centers, is an excellent recruiter and has a deep passion for Syracuse Basketball.”
