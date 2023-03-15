Syracuse assistant coach Allen Griffin will remain on staff and continue his role under new head coach Adrian Autry, the University announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m thrilled to continue at Syracuse as a member of Coach Autry’s staff,” said Griffin in a release. “I’ve cherished the time I’ve had working with Coach Boeheim and now I’m excited about this opportunity going forward.”

Griffin, who was previously an assistant at St. Francis (N.Y.), Providence, Hofstra, and Dayton, returned to Syracuse in 2017 and has primarily coached post players. Among the players he's worked with include Paschal Chukwu, Bourama Sidibe, and Jesse Edwards.

Syracuse's coaching staff has remained intact following the departure of Jim Boeheim. Earlier in the day, the Orange announced Gerry McNamara had been promoted to associated head coach.