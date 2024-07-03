Advertisement
Syracuse 'at the top' for 2025 OL Jett Ellis after PWO offer
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- LB
- S
- SDE
- S
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings