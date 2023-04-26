2024 Canadian quarterback Evans Chuba is a fast rising prospect in his class. Last year, he reclassified and transferred to Clearwater Academy (FL), and the extra exposure of playing for a premier Florida school has transformed his recruitment. Chuba now holds offers from Massachusetts, Northern Illinois, Alcorn State, and Bowling Green, and he's receiving Power 5 interest from Syracuse and Miami, among others. Syracuse welcomed Chuba and his family for a visit last week, and it changed his perception of what he thinks of the Orange. "It really surpassed all of my expectations," Chuba said to The Juice Online. "It really did surprise me a lot."

Chuba said experiencing the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time was a highlight, as was seeing campus on a warm sunny day in Central New York. But the thing he enjoyed the most was meeting the coaching staff and spending time with head coach Dino Babers and offensive coordinator Jason Beck. "I felt like they were so real," Chuba said. "Very genuine. They treated me like I hoped to be treated. We did a lot of film, for about an hour. It was so interesting and insightful." Chuba said he is looking to make a commitment before the start of his senior season, and expects the next few months to be busy as more coaches flock to Florida to evaluate players. That will include Syracuse, as the coaching staff has expressed interest in extending an offer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXkgKjsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhICo7 IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gKjsgY2xpcGJvYXJkLXdyaXRlIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0i MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNzUiIHN0eWxlPSJ3aWR0aDoxMDAlO21heC13aWR0aDo2 NjBweDtvdmVyZmxvdzpoaWRkZW47YmFja2dyb3VuZDp0cmFuc3BhcmVudDsi IHNhbmRib3g9ImFsbG93LWZvcm1zIGFsbG93LXBvcHVwcyBhbGxvdy1zYW1l LW9yaWdpbiBhbGxvdy1zY3JpcHRzIGFsbG93LXN0b3JhZ2UtYWNjZXNzLWJ5 LXVzZXItYWN0aXZhdGlvbiBhbGxvdy10b3AtbmF2aWdhdGlvbi1ieS11c2Vy LWFjdGl2YXRpb24iIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lbWJlZC5wb2RjYXN0cy5hcHBs ZS5jb20vdXMvcG9kY2FzdC8vaWQ3MDk4NTk0MDY/aT0xMDAwNjA5NDIxMDA2 JnRoZW1lPWxpZ2h0Ij48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

"(Coach Beck and I are) going to keep in touch and then for spring ball, he's going to come see me again," Chuba said. "He wants to come see me in a game setting and see me move in person." Chuba puts Syracuse at "the top of the board" with his recruitment. Part of the reason for that is how SU has developed Canadian players over time. Players like Damien Alford and Matt Bergeron, both from Quebec, where Chuba is originally from, have thrived at SU. "There's a lot of talent in Canada," Chuba said. "For them to recognize and capitalize on that, I think that's big." Chuba could be the next prospect they capitalize on. "They're showing a lot of love right now," he said. "They're definitely up there."