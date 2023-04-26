Syracuse 'at the top of the board' for 2024 QB Evans Chuba after visit
2024 Canadian quarterback Evans Chuba is a fast rising prospect in his class.
Last year, he reclassified and transferred to Clearwater Academy (FL), and the extra exposure of playing for a premier Florida school has transformed his recruitment.
Chuba now holds offers from Massachusetts, Northern Illinois, Alcorn State, and Bowling Green, and he's receiving Power 5 interest from Syracuse and Miami, among others.
Syracuse welcomed Chuba and his family for a visit last week, and it changed his perception of what he thinks of the Orange.
"It really surpassed all of my expectations," Chuba said to The Juice Online. "It really did surprise me a lot."
Chuba said experiencing the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time was a highlight, as was seeing campus on a warm sunny day in Central New York.
But the thing he enjoyed the most was meeting the coaching staff and spending time with head coach Dino Babers and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.
"I felt like they were so real," Chuba said. "Very genuine. They treated me like I hoped to be treated. We did a lot of film, for about an hour. It was so interesting and insightful."
Chuba said he is looking to make a commitment before the start of his senior season, and expects the next few months to be busy as more coaches flock to Florida to evaluate players.
That will include Syracuse, as the coaching staff has expressed interest in extending an offer.
"(Coach Beck and I are) going to keep in touch and then for spring ball, he's going to come see me again," Chuba said. "He wants to come see me in a game setting and see me move in person."
Chuba puts Syracuse at "the top of the board" with his recruitment.
Part of the reason for that is how SU has developed Canadian players over time. Players like Damien Alford and Matt Bergeron, both from Quebec, where Chuba is originally from, have thrived at SU.
"There's a lot of talent in Canada," Chuba said. "For them to recognize and capitalize on that, I think that's big."
Chuba could be the next prospect they capitalize on.
"They're showing a lot of love right now," he said. "They're definitely up there."
