What I am going to say next is something you will not read in any local newspaper. Keep an open mind. Jim Boeheim needs to go! Many of you are thinking it but I will be the bold that prints it. I will start by saying this is my mere opinion. A former reserve high school basketball player, former Girls Varsity basketball coach, and a rec league legend, in my own mind, I will never know half as much basketball as the legendary Hall of Famer, “Mr. Syracuse,” Jim Boeheim. Regardless of my accolades, or lack thereof, Boeheim must go!

At this point in his career, 44 years at the helm of Syracuse University most local media refuse to challenge Boeheim. Boeheim is brutal to local media and will refuse interviews or answering questions of someone who critiques his coaching style. As a basketball “purist” it has become agonizing to watch the groupthink behind zone defense. We are at a point in Boeheim’s career where even challenging zone defense is seen as blasphemy?!

Lesson Plans From the 1970’s



Zone defense is a gimmick or as some would call, “junk defense.” It is great for change of pace, or matchup specific (like vs. Pitt this year), but in 2020 it is not a recipe for consistent successful basketball. Zone does not teach the fundamentals of basketball; staying in front of your man, communicating on ball screens, help defense and produces lazy habits that have hurt players at the professional level and is a poor model to local youth basketball.

The 2-3 zone is predicated on challenging the opposing team to fall in love with the “outside” shot. The problem is, the “Steph Curryization” of the game has made the majority of players who step on the court 1-5, a 3point threat. Boeheim has always “played the odds,” that if a team makes over 10 three-pointers then they “deserve to win” (unless you are BC this past year, who made 19 3’s but lost by 13). The problem is, the advanced analytics now argue that a three point shot is more efficient than a mid range two point shot. Giving D1 basketball players uncontested shots from 3point range is not an efficient defense in the year 2020. Boeheim stubbornly is dedicated to 100% zone defense like a teacher rolling out lesson plans from the 1970’s; unwilling to adapt to the times and personnel on the court.