Syracuse Basketball Purgatory
What I am going to say next is something you will not read in any local newspaper. Keep an open mind. Jim Boeheim needs to go! Many of you are thinking it but I will be the bold that prints it. I will start by saying this is my mere opinion. A former reserve high school basketball player, former Girls Varsity basketball coach, and a rec league legend, in my own mind, I will never know half as much basketball as the legendary Hall of Famer, “Mr. Syracuse,” Jim Boeheim. Regardless of my accolades, or lack thereof, Boeheim must go!
At this point in his career, 44 years at the helm of Syracuse University most local media refuse to challenge Boeheim. Boeheim is brutal to local media and will refuse interviews or answering questions of someone who critiques his coaching style. As a basketball “purist” it has become agonizing to watch the groupthink behind zone defense. We are at a point in Boeheim’s career where even challenging zone defense is seen as blasphemy?!
Lesson Plans From the 1970’s
Zone defense is a gimmick or as some would call, “junk defense.” It is great for change of pace, or matchup specific (like vs. Pitt this year), but in 2020 it is not a recipe for consistent successful basketball. Zone does not teach the fundamentals of basketball; staying in front of your man, communicating on ball screens, help defense and produces lazy habits that have hurt players at the professional level and is a poor model to local youth basketball.
The 2-3 zone is predicated on challenging the opposing team to fall in love with the “outside” shot. The problem is, the “Steph Curryization” of the game has made the majority of players who step on the court 1-5, a 3point threat. Boeheim has always “played the odds,” that if a team makes over 10 three-pointers then they “deserve to win” (unless you are BC this past year, who made 19 3’s but lost by 13). The problem is, the advanced analytics now argue that a three point shot is more efficient than a mid range two point shot. Giving D1 basketball players uncontested shots from 3point range is not an efficient defense in the year 2020. Boeheim stubbornly is dedicated to 100% zone defense like a teacher rolling out lesson plans from the 1970’s; unwilling to adapt to the times and personnel on the court.
Guard Exodus
Jalen Carey a top 30 recruit, was reduced to very few minutes in his freshman year, which stunted his development and also made him unprepared in the NCAA Tournament loss to Baylor when the team was without Frank Howard. Carey’s “injury” this past season, opened the door for the point guard position, but instead of splitting minutes between Brycen Goodine, Joe Girard and Howard Washington, Girard was given the keys to the car and played 33 minutes a game, shooting around 30% from three and averages under 4 assists. Girard is a gutsy player, that has the ability to score and hit big shots, but his lack of size and athleticism was exposed at the top of the zone this year, and were games where he disappeared on offense. Washington provided leadership and stability, but more deserving was Goodine, another high tier recruit, was given the “Carey treatment,” from last year and never received consistent minutes. Now the “guard exodus” has begun with Washington, Carey and Goodine all transferring, and few guard recruits are signing to SU because they see the writing on the wall of the “Buddy and Joe” show at backcourt for the next two years.
No More “Hop” in the Step
The loss of Mike Hopkins has had a detrimental impact to recruiting and development of players within the program. While, Hopkins had some success at Washington while deservingly running his own program, he has poached big time recruits from the east coast out west, like Isiah Stewart. Post development has also lacked since the departure of Hopkins and Bernie Fine. The one and done era has diluted the game of college basketball and specifically hurt Syracuse. Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky get NBA tier talent that are capable of leaving after one year, while Syracuse gets the “next tier” 4 Star talent that believe they are one and done, but really could use more time in college to develop their game, see Tyler Ennis, Tyler Lydon, Malachi Richardson etc. who all were first round picks but fizzled out in the NBA.
Basketball Purgatory
It is no secret that recruiting has taken a hit and transfers are abundant, which raises the question is Syracuse a top tier program that kids want to play for? We can blame the NCAA all we want for their over the top sanctions, and win reduction etc. The fact is it has had a lasting impact on the program and has not recovered since. Boeheim has never had a losing season, near 1,000 career wins and streaks 20 win seasons. However the last few years teams have under achieved and a Final Four run in 2016 and a Sweet 16 run in 2018 have over-shadowed a perennial bubble program of the last decade.
Jim Boeheim is a Hall of Famer, and has earned the right to coach his son for the next two years. By doing so he is keeping the program in basketball purgatory. Predictable zone defense, limited offensive sets, high transfer rate, lack of 5 star recruits and no clear succession plan will keep Syracuse in the middle of the ACC. While the winning season streak may continue, the program is shifting to be an “outside the NCAA Tournament level” program.