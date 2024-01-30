Boston College sandwiched 21 straight points around halftime, giving themselves enough breathing room to hold off Syracuse at home on Tuesday night, 80-75. The Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) struggled holding onto the ball, committing 21 turnovers, but when they did keep possession, they faced little resistance from the Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) defense.

BC shot 60 percent from the field overall, making half of their 20 3-point shots, as well. Even though they had a solid night shooting the ball, SU simply could not keep up with that blistering pace. Their 46.9 percent effort from the floor and 34.8 percent mark from 3-point range in the game are both above average marks on the season for the Orange, but were still no match for the Eagles’ work.

Syracuse missed their first six shots of the game, allowing Boston College to grab an early 7-2 lead. Things turned around quickly, though, as the Orange ran off an 18-4 burst as the backcourt combined for 11 points in under six minutes. Judah Mintz capped his six points with a dunk while fellow guard J.J. Starling had five points in the run, which gave the guests a 20-11 lead.

The Eagles chipped away at the gap, making five straight shots to draw within a deuce until Mintz connected on a 3-pointer and Starling added a basket in the paint to push the SU lead back out to 30-23. After having their hot streak snapped, BC’s offense picked things right back up, making their next four field goal attempts, as well as four foul shots, to close the half with 14 straight points in the final four minutes for a 37-30 lead.

Unsatisfied, Boston College ran off seven more points to start the second half, pushing their lead to 44-30 and forcing a Syracuse time out. Adrian Autry went to his bench, swapping his forwards by lifting Chris Bell and Justin Taylor for Quadir Copeland and Benny Williams.

The move paid immediate dividends, as Syracuse went in a 10-2 run shortly after the substitutions. Copeland, in particular, paid immediate dividends by scoring one basket and assisting on three others in the streak as the Orange drew within 51-45. The Eagles snapped the run with a basket, but SU put an 8-2 burst together to pull within 55-53 just past the midpoint of the half.

BC proved up to the challenge, however, running off the next seven points, including a pair of Claudell Harris Jr. 3’s, to rebuild a nine-point lead. Those seven straight markers started a 12-2 Eagle run, including 11 points from Harris, pushing their lead to 67-55 with under six minutes to play.

Harris was not done, as he connected on a long three less than 90 seconds later to stretch the Boston College lead to 72-59. Syracuse got four triples in the final four minutes, but it was not enough as their last one was the final points of the night, trimming the margin to five.

Mintz and Starling each had 18 points to pace the Orange, the latter connecting on four 3-pointers on the night. Maliq Brown had ten of his 15 points in the second half. Copeland finished a furious second half effort with nine points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Powered by five triples, Harris topped all scorers in the game with 19 points. Devin McGlockton and Jaeden Zackery each added 15 points to the Eagle offensive effort. Quentin Post fell just shy of a double-double, finishing with nine points and a dozen boards.