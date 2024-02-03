Saturday night, Syracuse was humiliated by a Wake Forest team that seemingly could not miss at their own gym, 99-70. The Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) shot 66.0 percent from the field on the night, including a sizzling 63.2 percent from 3-point range, in torching the Orange (14-8, 5-6 ACC).

SU simply shot themselves out of the game in the first half, shooting just 34.5 percent from the floor in the first half, including a 3-for-11 mark from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Wake shot a crisp 64.0 precent from the field, including hitting 5-of-9 from long range, powering their offense in a game where they never trailed and were tied for less than three minutes.

Syracuse compounded their early shooting woes by not being able to chase down their misses. The Demon Deacons held a 19-9 rebounding lead in the opening half, including collecting 16 of the 19 missed Orange shots, and ended the game with a 36-23 advantage on the glass, allowing SU to gather in just seven offensive rebounds.

The Orange got off to another slow start, making just 3-of-14 field goal attempts to open the game, even with the Demon Deacons gifting them five early turnovers. That poor shooting left the door open for the hosts and they walked right through it. Wake Forest rung up eight straight points in a span of 75 seconds for a 15-7 lead, drawing a Syracuse time out.

The Orange immediately halved that margin, but the Demon Deacons responded with 15 of the game’s next 19 points, capping that burst with ten straight markers, to double up the Orange at 30-15 with 4:26 left in the half. The gap stayed at least a dozen points the rest of the half, reaching its largest point at 16 before a Judah Mintz jumper trimmed it to 42-28 at halftime.