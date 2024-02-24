Syracuse built a 29-point lead late in the first half and needed almost every point as Notre Dame’s furious rally fell short, giving the hosts an 88-85 win at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (18-10, 9-8 ACC) took a 49-20 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the opening half, but the Fighting Irish (9-17, 4-12) pulled within 20 at the break and eventually just three with a little over a minute to play.

SU missed a pair of chances to extend the lead in the final minute, but Braeden Shrewsberry missed a 3-pointer to tie the game with under 20 seconds left. Chris Bell rebounded and was fouled, then made a pair of foul shots to put Syracuse up by five. Markus Burton raced in for a lay-up to pull the Irish within three once more.

Quadir Copeland caught a long inbounds pass and eventually was fouled, but could not convert the front end. Burton missed a deep game-tying 3 and Maliq Brown swatted the ball away from the glass. Kyle Cuffe Jr. grabbed the ball and was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining, but also missed the front end of his bonus opportunity. Notre Dame’s full-court heave did not have enough steam, allowing the Orange to hold on.

The tale of the two halves was represented by turnovers early and shooting late. The Fighting Irish committed 11 of their 17 mistakes in the first half, allowing SU to hold a 23-7 lead in points off turnovers in that time and eventually finish with 31 points off their errors.

Notre Dame made up for that by blistering the nets in the second half, shooting 68.8 percent overall and 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) from long range. Meanwhile, a Syracuse offense that shot nearly 61 percent in the opening half slid to 45.2 percent in the second session.

The Irish opened the game with the first two scores for an early 5-0 lead, then their offense went south while the Orange offense got into gear. SU broke through by making 6-of-7 shots from the floor to start a 24-4 run for a 15-point lead.

Judah Mintz got things rolling, dropping in ten points during the burst, but Syracuse’s success was also due to their defense. Notre Dame shot just 2-of-5 from the field during the run and turned the ball over seven times in that span, which wrapped before the midpoint of the opening half.