Tuesday night, Georgia Tech became the latest team to absolutely annihilate Syracuse behind a barrage of three-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC), who came into the game averaging just under eight threes per game in conference play, had ten triples at halftime and finished with a school record 18, well outpacing their previous season-best 13 in trouncing the Orange (16-14, 9-10 ACC) at the JMA Wireless Dome, 96-76. It was a game for about seven minutes, as Georgia Tech ran off eight straight points to open up a 21-21 game. The Yellow Jackets seemingly could not miss all night, shooting over 52 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range.

Each team had a run in the opening minutes, Georgia Tech scoring seven straight points and the Orange answering with eight markers capped by a Judah Mintz three-pointer and a three-point-play. That response gave SU a 12-10 lead just after four minutes into the action. The two teams swapped control for several minutes until the Yellow Jackets ripped off eight straight points to jumpstart an 11-1 run and take a 32-22 lead shortly before the midpoint of the opening half. Their lead reached 16 points until Syracuse rattled off 11 straight points to draw within five with under a minute until the break. Mintz had a pair of baskets to start the streak and closed the run with a pair of foul shots. Tech was not shaken, as they tacked on a pair of baskets to take a 53-44 advantage to the locker room. The Yellow Jackets put the game away quickly upon returning to the court, needing less than two minutes to blitz the Orange with eight straight points to open the second half and force Jim Boeheim to call his final time out with 18:08 left. The break did no good, as the guests quickly tacked on their 13th three of the night to make it 64-44.

SU never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way, as Tech’s stranglehold on the game reached as many as 28 points. Judah Mintz topped Syracuse with 23 points behind a 10-for-11 night at the foul line while Jesse Edwards finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocked shots. Joe Girard III and Benny Williams each chipped in with 11 points. Miles Kelly made 5-of-8 threes in the first half, rolling up 17 points before the break, eventually finishing with 30 points and seven treys. Lance Terry also connected from long range seven times for most of his 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant had 20 points while Ja’Von Franklin nearly had a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, 15 boards, nine assists, three steals, and two blocks.