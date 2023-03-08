Jim Boeheim will step away from Syracuse after a 47 year career, and Red Autry will succeed him, Syracuse University announced in a statement.

“There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the statement. “Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.’”

Boeheim finishes his career with 35 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including Final Four appearances in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013 and 2016. He finished 1,015–440 (.698) in his career and was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

“I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim,” said Athletics Director John Wildhack. "Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole.”

Autry played at Syracuse from 1990-94 and went on to a successful professional career before joining the college coaching ranks. He returned to Syracuse as an assistant prior to the 2011-12 season and was promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.

“There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me,” said Autry. “I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is OrangeBasketball. It’s hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program.