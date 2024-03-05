Clemson jumped out to an early double-digit lead, then spent the remainder of the evening fending off every push Syracuse had to claim a 90-75 home win on their Senior Night. The Orange (20-11, 11-9 ACC) almost climbed out of 11-point first half hole, but the Tigers (21-9, 11-8) shoved them back in by finishing the session with a 12-2 run.

SU spent almost the entire second half trailing by double digits, briefly getting within five. Clemson then put enough space between the two to hold on despite a handful of late Syracuse 3’s.

The hosts had their way with the Orange defense most of the night, shooting just over 56 percent overall and making 11 3-pointers. A side effect of the Tigers’ efficient offense was taking fast break points off the table, as SU finished with a single transition point. The Syracuse offense was effective, shooting 47.5 percent overall and 36.4 percent from long range, but it paled in comparison to the Clemson effort.

J.J. Starling started the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Orange. The Tigers then asserted themselves, opening up the floodgates with a 16-2 avalanche in three-and-a-half minutes, led by P.J. Hall’s ten points. Former SU guard Joe Girard III added to his three early assists by splashing a deep triple to force a Syracuse timeout with less than five minutes off the clock and the hosts up, 16-5.

For the next few minutes, Clemson had an answer for everything Syracuse had, but the Orange eventually pushed through with their first run of the game. Led by Quadir Copeland’s four points off the bench, SU put together nine straight to pull within 25-23 with just over eight minutes left in the opening half.

Syracuse hung close for a couple more minutes, but their offense then froze, missing five straight shots as the final four minutes of the half got underway. That cold snap gave the Tigers an opening and they walked through it, scoring eight straight points for a 38-28 lead. The hosts added to that lead on a dunk for a 42-30 halftime lead.