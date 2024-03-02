Syracuse built a 19-point lead with 7:15 to play, then gave most of it back before holding on to sweep the season series with an 82-76 win at Louisville. The victory, their fourth straight and sixth in eight outings, boosted the Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) into fourth place in the conference with only one game remaining on Tuesday night against Clemson, one of three teams a half-game behind.

SU had their way with the porous defense of the Cardinals (8-21, 3-15) most of the night, as a 2-for-8 closing stretch cooled them off to a 57.8 percent shooting night from the field. Louisville started slowly, shooting 37.1 percent in the first half as they fell into that big hole before storming back. While they bounced back overall in the second half, the Cards struggled outside the arc all night, finishing 4-of-19 from 3-point range.

Despite having a choppy night collectively at the foul line, Syracuse had a significant scoring advantage there, making 25 foul shots while the hosts only attempted 20 on the evening. The Orange finished plus-nine at the charity stripe on the night.

Justin Taylor played a major role in the first push of the night, being involved in seven straight Syracuse points. Taylor scored over his man in the paint, then got a pair of steals that he turned into dunks, one via a lead pass to Chris Bell and finishing the other himself as part of a three-point-play that wrapped around the first media time out for a 12-7 lead.

Louisville paused the run with a bucket, but the Orange tacked on another 8-2 burst, including 3-pointers by Judah Mintz and Bell, to grow the overall run to 15-4 for a 20-11 lead before the second media break. The Cardinals ground the lead down, eventually scoring seven of eight points to draw within 29-26 a little under five minutes until half.

The hosts’ run came from taking advantage of SU going over five minutes without a field goal, but Syracuse ended that streak by making four straight shots for eight straight markers and an 11-point lead. Louisville snapped that run with a lay-up with 5.1 seconds to play, but an Orange time out set up an easy play for Mintz to tear through the Cardinal defense for a slam and a 39-28 halftime lead.