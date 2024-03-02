Syracuse edges Louisville again, this time holding on for an 82-76 road win
Syracuse built a 19-point lead with 7:15 to play, then gave most of it back before holding on to sweep the season series with an 82-76 win at Louisville. The victory, their fourth straight and sixth in eight outings, boosted the Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) into fourth place in the conference with only one game remaining on Tuesday night against Clemson, one of three teams a half-game behind.
SU had their way with the porous defense of the Cardinals (8-21, 3-15) most of the night, as a 2-for-8 closing stretch cooled them off to a 57.8 percent shooting night from the field. Louisville started slowly, shooting 37.1 percent in the first half as they fell into that big hole before storming back. While they bounced back overall in the second half, the Cards struggled outside the arc all night, finishing 4-of-19 from 3-point range.
Despite having a choppy night collectively at the foul line, Syracuse had a significant scoring advantage there, making 25 foul shots while the hosts only attempted 20 on the evening. The Orange finished plus-nine at the charity stripe on the night.
Justin Taylor played a major role in the first push of the night, being involved in seven straight Syracuse points. Taylor scored over his man in the paint, then got a pair of steals that he turned into dunks, one via a lead pass to Chris Bell and finishing the other himself as part of a three-point-play that wrapped around the first media time out for a 12-7 lead.
Louisville paused the run with a bucket, but the Orange tacked on another 8-2 burst, including 3-pointers by Judah Mintz and Bell, to grow the overall run to 15-4 for a 20-11 lead before the second media break. The Cardinals ground the lead down, eventually scoring seven of eight points to draw within 29-26 a little under five minutes until half.
The hosts’ run came from taking advantage of SU going over five minutes without a field goal, but Syracuse ended that streak by making four straight shots for eight straight markers and an 11-point lead. Louisville snapped that run with a lay-up with 5.1 seconds to play, but an Orange time out set up an easy play for Mintz to tear through the Cardinal defense for a slam and a 39-28 halftime lead.
J.J. Starling opened the second half scoring with a 3 to make it a 14-point lead, but the hosts responded with a 12-4 burst to pull within 48-42 and force an SU time out with just over five minutes off the clock. The Cards shaved another point off the gap a couple minutes later, but Syracuse responded with a dozen straight points to take their biggest advantage at 64-47.
The Orange lead would eventually touch 19, but Louisville had one more run in them. The Cardinals answered with ten straight points in 85 seconds to narrow the margin to 71-62 with under five minutes remaining.
The hosts’ rally continued, getting within seven points three times before finally tacking on a 3-pointer to shave the SU edge to 78-74 with 38.7 seconds to play. Taylor, who had struggled earlier in the evening from the line, made four of six foul shots around a pair of missed Cardinal 3-point tries to push Syracuse across the finish line with victory in hand.
Bell had an efficient shooting night, knocking down 6-of-9 shots from the field and 8-of-9 at the line to finish with a game-high 23 points, complementing them with three blocks. Mintz added 21 points while Taylor had 11. Maliq Brown and Starling made it all five starters in double digits in scoring with ten points apiece, Brown also grabbing ten rebounds for his third double-double of the season to go with three steals.
Mike James scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half for Louisville. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 13 of his 17 points in the second session while also securing a game-high 11 boards. Kaleb Glenn added 15 points while Tre White chipped in with a dozen.
