It will not take long to find out how good Syracuse is at the start of the season.

After three home games, the last being against Colgate, who will enter that matchup with a two-game win streak over SU in the series, the team travels to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

The schedule kicks into overdrive about the time the wheels hit the runway upon landing.

SU will open the event against preseason #9 Tennessee, then face either #3 Purdue or #11 Gonzaga the following day.

The other half of the bracket includes #1 Kansas, #5 Marquette, a UCLA team that got enough votes to be three spots out of the inaugural top 25 poll, and host team Chaminade, who plays in Division II.

Winning either of their first two games all but guarantees SU will miss the tournament hosts and get a third heavyweight opponent in three days.

After the Orange return to the mainland with games against Ken Pomeroy preseason top 50 opponents LSU, Virginia, and Oregon in the next three weeks.

In short, there may not be a team in the country looking forward to the holiday break more than Syracuse.

That Virginia contest also doubles as the ACC opener for the two schools. The conference slate as a whole is… fine.