While Duke is not a big three-point shooting team this season, they buried Syracuse under a pile of them in the first half, building a 19-point first half lead, then riding that to a 77-55 victory. The Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) simply could not stop the Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6) late in the first half, giving up seven of their eight first half threes in under eight minutes. Five of those treys came in a 21-2 avalanche that turned a 19-19 game into a 40-21 Blue Devil lead with under 2:30 left in the first half. SU simply could not come back from that. Syracuse struggled to find the basket in the opening minutes, but eventually got things going in a 7-0 spurt that took less than 90 seconds. Judah Mintz hit a jumper, then made a steal a couple possessions later and converted it into a breakaway slam dunk.





Mintz then made another steal and fed Joe Girard III for a pull-up three in transition to set the crowd ablaze with the Orange on top, 13-9. Both teams clamped down on defense for the next several minutes until Duke started their three-point barrage. SU eventually got the last six points before the break on dunks from Benny Williams and Mintz to go with a late putback by Maliq Brown, climbing within 40-27 at halftime. 15 of those points came off turnovers as Syracuse forced ten Duke miscues, including grabbing seven steals. The Orange made a couple pushes early in the second half, getting within nine in the first couple minutes and then ten a couple minutes later, but eight straight Blue Devil points pushed the margin out to 55-37 as SU went through a shooting drought of five-and-a-half minutes.



SU clipped the lead to 14 on three occasions, but seven straight markers for the visitors gave them a 69-48 lead with under six-and-a-half minutes remaining. Syracuse could get no closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

Girard got loose for 15 of his 21 points in the second half, including three of his four threes. Mintz was the only other Orange player in double figures, finishing with 18 points. The duo combined to shoot 12-for-25 from the floor, accounting for all but seven SU field goals as the team finished 19-for-55 from the field.

Meanwhile, Duke had no such problems, connecting on 30-of-55 from the floor. Jeremy Roach splashed three triples as part of his 17 points. Kyle Filipowski and Dariq Whitehead each had 14 points, but got there in different ways. Filipowski made a couple threes, but also was a force inside, grabbing a dozen rebounds for a double-double, while Whitehead drilled four treys.