Syracuse did a lot of work early, then just enough late to escape with a victory at North Carolina State, 87-83. Chris Bell blistered the nets in the first half with eight 3-pointers for the Orange (17-10, 8-8 ACC), but went scoreless in the second half as the Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7) wiped out a 16-point lead before SU closed the books with four foul shots in the final 17 seconds.

Syracuse shot 50.8 percent from the field in the game, including 61.3 percent in the first half, thanks in large part to Bell and Quadir Copeland, who combined to shoot 18-of-23 on the night. The Orange defense was not quite as good as their offense, but rose to the occasion in the final minutes, as the last field goal they allowed came with 4:41 remaining and they pitched a shutout over the final two minutes.

The game started off as a virtual shooting contest between Bell and D.J. Horne. Bell was rolling out of the box for SU, hitting three straight 3-pointers for a quick 9-2 lead, forcing an N.C. State time out. Horne came right back with a pair of 3’s for the ‘Pack, but Syracuse answered with ten straight points, including triples numbers four and five by Bell, to grab a 19-8 lead less than six-and-a-half minutes into the action.

Horne struck back with another 3, then added a three-point-play in an 8-2 run that brought the Wolfpack within 23-19. That burst disguised the fact that the entire Orange team caught whatever Bell had, as they were in the middle of a streak of 11 straight made shots, including Quadir Copeland getting a lay-up and reverse slam off consecutive SU steals as part of an 11-2 burst for a 38-26 lead.

North Carolina State briefly got the margin back into single digits, but Syracuse did not let off the gas, pushing the lead out to 15 on three occasions, the first on Bell’s eighth 3-pointer of the half. The last of those 15-point margins came when the Orange carried a 55-40 lead to the locker room.

SU stretched their lead out to 16 less than 90 seconds into the second half and kept control through four minutes, holding a lead of 64-49 after the first media break. The Wolfpack then made their first move of the second session, scoring the next seven points to draw within eight.

Syracuse righted the ship and kept N.C. State at arm’s length for the next five minutes, but N.C. State hung their second run of the half, this one a 12-2 burst, to tie the game at 76 a side.