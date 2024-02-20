Syracuse falters in second half, but escapes with 87-83 win at NC State
Syracuse did a lot of work early, then just enough late to escape with a victory at North Carolina State, 87-83. Chris Bell blistered the nets in the first half with eight 3-pointers for the Orange (17-10, 8-8 ACC), but went scoreless in the second half as the Wolfpack (16-10, 8-7) wiped out a 16-point lead before SU closed the books with four foul shots in the final 17 seconds.
Syracuse shot 50.8 percent from the field in the game, including 61.3 percent in the first half, thanks in large part to Bell and Quadir Copeland, who combined to shoot 18-of-23 on the night. The Orange defense was not quite as good as their offense, but rose to the occasion in the final minutes, as the last field goal they allowed came with 4:41 remaining and they pitched a shutout over the final two minutes.
The game started off as a virtual shooting contest between Bell and D.J. Horne. Bell was rolling out of the box for SU, hitting three straight 3-pointers for a quick 9-2 lead, forcing an N.C. State time out. Horne came right back with a pair of 3’s for the ‘Pack, but Syracuse answered with ten straight points, including triples numbers four and five by Bell, to grab a 19-8 lead less than six-and-a-half minutes into the action.
Horne struck back with another 3, then added a three-point-play in an 8-2 run that brought the Wolfpack within 23-19. That burst disguised the fact that the entire Orange team caught whatever Bell had, as they were in the middle of a streak of 11 straight made shots, including Quadir Copeland getting a lay-up and reverse slam off consecutive SU steals as part of an 11-2 burst for a 38-26 lead.
North Carolina State briefly got the margin back into single digits, but Syracuse did not let off the gas, pushing the lead out to 15 on three occasions, the first on Bell’s eighth 3-pointer of the half. The last of those 15-point margins came when the Orange carried a 55-40 lead to the locker room.
SU stretched their lead out to 16 less than 90 seconds into the second half and kept control through four minutes, holding a lead of 64-49 after the first media break. The Wolfpack then made their first move of the second session, scoring the next seven points to draw within eight.
Syracuse righted the ship and kept N.C. State at arm’s length for the next five minutes, but N.C. State hung their second run of the half, this one a 12-2 burst, to tie the game at 76 a side.
Copeland then came to the forefront, getting a fast break lay-up and drawing a flagrant-one foul from D.J. Burns. Copeland hit the first foul shot, but missed the second, then atoned for that miss with a putback on the ensuing possession to make it a five-point trip and an 81-76 lead for the Orange.
The lead was short-lived, as the ‘Pack tallied the next six points to grab their first lead since the opening minute of play. A Judah Mintz lay-up took the lead back, but a North Carolina State free throw tied it up with 2:10 remaining.
Neither team could score until Copeland ran down the clock, then drove and drew a foul with 16.3 seconds to play. The sophomore made both shots for an 85-83 SU lead and the Wolfpack called time after advancing to the front court.
Copeland forced a Horne baseline jumper to miss and Mintz drew a foul in the rebounding action. Mintz made both ends with 3.2 seconds to play, icing the game.
Bell paced the Orange with his 26-point first half, hitting his first eight 3’s before missing. Copeland was nearly as effective, adding a personal-best 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor while grabbing a team-high seven boards. Mintz had all 15 of his points in the second half and J.J. Starling added 13.
Horne led all scorers in the game with 32 points for N.C. State, posting 21 in the first half. D.J. Burns Jr. and Ben Middlebrooks each added a dozen points with Middlebrooks adding ten boards to his efforts. Jayden Taylor also reached double figures with ten points.
