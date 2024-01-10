Syracuse finishes strong to knock off Boston College
Syracuse closed out the night with a 14-4 run to pull out a home conference victory over Boston College, 69-59. The Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) led by 19 at halftime, but only ten at half as the Eagles (10-5, 1-3 ACC) fought their way back. BC momentarily took the lead with under eight minutes to play, but SU’s finishing kick secured the win.
Syracuse struggled on the offensive end in the second half, shooting under 39 percent from the field, which allowed the Eagles to get back into the game, as they also started pounding the glass, grabbing 11 of the first 14 boards of the session, including six on the offensive end. The Orange, however, finished strong by making six of their final ten shots and seven of eight at the foul line.
SU opened the game with the first eight points, getting 3-pointers from Chris Bell and Justin Taylor on their first two possessions, then a Maliq Brown dunk. Boston College clipped the lead in half, but Syracuse took advantage of the visitors’ offensive struggles over a 12-minute span to build a very healthy lead.
While the Orange offense was not running smoothly, their defense permitted just two field goals and strung together enough offense to blow open the game. Bell added nine points during BC’s ice-cold stretch, outscoring them by four points in that time. All told, SU outpaced the Eagles in that time, 20-5, for a 28-9 lead.
Boston College, however, snapped out of their slump with just over three minutes left in the half, shooting 5-of-7 from the field with three 3’s. That hot streak allowed the Eagles to close the half on a 13-4 run to draw within 32-22 at halftime.
Syracuse got the first two scores of the second half to stretch their lead out to 15, but BC just chipped away at the gap, getting it to single digits just after six minutes were off the clock at 43-35. The Orange held on for a few more minutes, but the Eagles ran off nine unanswered points to take a 50-49 lead just after the under-eight media timeout.
Two possessions later, Bell returned to the game and connected on a 3-pointer to vault SU back in front. Boston College tied the score at 55 on a three-point-play with 4:58 to play, but a Maliq Brown dunk put Syracuse back on top and a pair of Judah Mintz foul shots made it a two-possession game.
The Eagles drew within a deuce twice, but the Orange closed the game with the final eight points to secure the win.
Bell led all scorers with 20 points, including hitting four triples. Brown was an all-around force, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and four steals. Mintz struggled from the field, making just 1-of-7 shots, but finished with ten points. Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor each chipped in seven points.
Claudell Harris Jr. matched Bell’s 3-point productivity for most of his 16 points to lead Boston College. Devin McGlockton had a big night, piling up 15 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Mason Madsen added 11 points and Prince Aligbe ten. BC’s top scorer Quentin Post had a miserable game, finishing scoreless with seven turnovers while fouling out.
