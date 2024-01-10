Syracuse closed out the night with a 14-4 run to pull out a home conference victory over Boston College, 69-59. The Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) led by 19 at halftime, but only ten at half as the Eagles (10-5, 1-3 ACC) fought their way back. BC momentarily took the lead with under eight minutes to play, but SU’s finishing kick secured the win.

Syracuse struggled on the offensive end in the second half, shooting under 39 percent from the field, which allowed the Eagles to get back into the game, as they also started pounding the glass, grabbing 11 of the first 14 boards of the session, including six on the offensive end. The Orange, however, finished strong by making six of their final ten shots and seven of eight at the foul line.

SU opened the game with the first eight points, getting 3-pointers from Chris Bell and Justin Taylor on their first two possessions, then a Maliq Brown dunk. Boston College clipped the lead in half, but Syracuse took advantage of the visitors’ offensive struggles over a 12-minute span to build a very healthy lead.

While the Orange offense was not running smoothly, their defense permitted just two field goals and strung together enough offense to blow open the game. Bell added nine points during BC’s ice-cold stretch, outscoring them by four points in that time. All told, SU outpaced the Eagles in that time, 20-5, for a 28-9 lead.

Boston College, however, snapped out of their slump with just over three minutes left in the half, shooting 5-of-7 from the field with three 3’s. That hot streak allowed the Eagles to close the half on a 13-4 run to draw within 32-22 at halftime.