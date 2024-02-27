Syracuse avoided another potential disaster on Tuesday night, letting Virginia Tech shave a 21-point margin down to seven before righting the ship for an 84-71 victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (19-10, 10-8 ACC) held a 45-27 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but allowed the Hokies (15-13, 7-10) to make things interesting. SU hung seven straight points in the final minutes to finally send their guests packing.

Syracuse was successful inside much of the night, getting 23 baskets by either lay-up or dunk, powering their 56.7 percent shooting mark with their inside work. After holding a 30-18 advantage in the first half in points in the paint, the Orange almost immediately gave that edge back, allowing 11 lay-ups and a dunk as Virginia Tech closed within 69-62 on the scoreboard.

SU refocused their attack on the paint, posting seven field goals over the final seven minutes, all coming via dunk or lay-up, to fuel a 15-9 finishing kick over the Hokies.

An early 8-2 run gave Syracuse a four-point lead at the first break in the action. Virginia Tech surged back with seven straight points that started a 9-2 streak that gave the guests a 13-11 lead.

The Orange owned the rest of the half, outscoring the Hokies, 34-14. That started with an 18-5 run that gave SU their first double digit lead of the night. Judah Mintz had seven points in that span, capping the streak with a three-point-play, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. added five more off the bench.