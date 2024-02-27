Syracuse holds off Virginia Tech in final seven minutes for 84-71 victory
Syracuse avoided another potential disaster on Tuesday night, letting Virginia Tech shave a 21-point margin down to seven before righting the ship for an 84-71 victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (19-10, 10-8 ACC) held a 45-27 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but allowed the Hokies (15-13, 7-10) to make things interesting. SU hung seven straight points in the final minutes to finally send their guests packing.
Syracuse was successful inside much of the night, getting 23 baskets by either lay-up or dunk, powering their 56.7 percent shooting mark with their inside work. After holding a 30-18 advantage in the first half in points in the paint, the Orange almost immediately gave that edge back, allowing 11 lay-ups and a dunk as Virginia Tech closed within 69-62 on the scoreboard.
SU refocused their attack on the paint, posting seven field goals over the final seven minutes, all coming via dunk or lay-up, to fuel a 15-9 finishing kick over the Hokies.
An early 8-2 run gave Syracuse a four-point lead at the first break in the action. Virginia Tech surged back with seven straight points that started a 9-2 streak that gave the guests a 13-11 lead.
The Orange owned the rest of the half, outscoring the Hokies, 34-14. That started with an 18-5 run that gave SU their first double digit lead of the night. Judah Mintz had seven points in that span, capping the streak with a three-point-play, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. added five more off the bench.
Syracuse kept their foot on the gas, capping the first half with an 8-2 run that strengthened their lead to 45-27 at the break. J.J. Starling stole the ball on the opening possession of the second half and eventually converted it into a 3-pointer to push the lead to 21.
Virginia Tech started chipping away, getting the gap down to 14 points in three minutes. The Orange righted their ship, eventually rebuilding a 61-42 lead, but the Hokies just kept grinding away. Three straight successful possessions brought the visitors within 11 just after the under-12 media timeout.
Virginia Tech had one more push, an 8-2 run that brought them within 69-62 with under eight minutes to go. The Orange fended off that threat with a Maliq Brown dunk and a lay-up from Quadir Copeland, getting the margin back into double figures. The Hokies would get within eight three times, but no closer, as a Mintz three-point-play took some wind out of their sails and another Brown slam under the two-minute mark sealed the win for SU.
Mintz had a big night, topping all players with 29 points and six assists while authoring an 8-for-8 mark at the foul line and also collecting three steals. His backcourt mate, Starling, added 13 points while Copeland added 12. Brown also had a dozen points to go with eight rebounds.
Sean Pedulla paced Virginia Tech with 18 points while Lynn Kidd added 16 to go with eight rebounds. Hunter Cattour added a dozen markers while Mylyjae Poteat tacked on 11.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.