With the first quarter of the NFL season in the books, it seemed an appropriate time to check in on how former Syracuse University players are doing in the NFL. There are currently 12 active players that vary from buried on the practice squad to full-time starters, and they all play for different teams. For brevity we’ll look at players drafted since 2021, and make special mention of players drafted before then if they’re contributing starters. Here’s an update on each, organized chronologically by draft position:

2023

Matthew Bergeron- Guard, second round by the Atlanta Falcons Begeron has been a success story since moving inside to left guard for the Falcons, as he lacked what NFL teams consider ideal arm length to play tackle. The position change has been smooth as he’s graded out well across the board in both pass and run blocking on what many consider to be a top 5 offensive line in the league, and he spends his Sundays opening big holes for the most exciting young running back to enter the NFL in years, Bijan Robinson. Garrett Williams- Corner, third round by the Arizona Cardinals Williams hasn’t yet played a snap in the NFL, as an ACL injury midway through the 2022 season sidelined him. Despite the injury, the Cardinals used a third round pick on him because he has upside as a quick corner with good size and elite cover skills. He was designated to return week 5 so expect to see him activated and get back to practicing soon, barring any setbacks. Sean Tucker- Running Back, undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers What seemed to be the steal of UDFAs following the draft hasn’t yet paid any returns as Tucker sits third on the depth chart and hasn’t done much with his limited playing time, with only 23 yards on 15 rush attempts and two catches for nine yards. A heart condition diagnosed at the combine caused Tucker to fall from a 2nd/3rd round talent to going undrafted, and could be a factor in his absence from the game plan every week. The Buccaneers haven’t run the ball well and there’s been questions from the fanbase on why Tucker isn’t playing more, so it may be worth keeping an eye on him moving forward. Mikel Jones- Linebacker, undrafted by the Los Angeles Chargers Jones went undrafted due to his size limitations for the linebacker position, and a tendency to take bad angles and overrun plays. He stuck with the Chargers through camp before being waived in late August and signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He hasn’t played a snap of game action and likely won’t unless the injury bug strikes the Cowboys locker room, but he’s in an excellent position to get better learning under Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and playing alongside a freak talent like linebacker Micah Parsons. Keep an eye on Dallas special teams as he may come in and make a tackle or two this year.

2022

Kingsley Jonathan- Defensive End, undrafted by the Buffalo Bills Jonathan is currently third string for the Bills after spending some time being waived and re-signed to the practice squad over the last 2 years. He’s graded well considering his very limited playing time, arguably earning more snaps than he’s getting. In 101 career snaps he has one sack, five pressures, four tackles and five stops. We’ll see if he continues to grow as a player and gets some more time on the field with Buffalo navigating some injuries throughout their defense.

2021

Andre Cisco- Free Safety, third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars Cisco may be Syracuse’s best current player in the league right now, leading the NFL in interceptions with three as the deep cover man in Jacksonville’s ascending defense. His size, speed, range, and ball skills make him an ideal safety and the Jaguars are making full use of it. For his career Cisco has 16 passes defensed, six interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, and 92 solo tackles. His star is rising and he is just entering his prime, making him a player SU fans should be seeking out to watch on Sundays. Ifeatu Melifonwu- Strong Safety, third round by the Detroit Lions Melifonwu is currently the Lions second-string box safety without many stats to show for himself. A stint on IR and a bout with Covid-19 derailed his rookie year, but he’s graded well in coverage while struggling a bit in run defense since. In two years he’s played in 23 games, racking up 26 solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, and six passes defensed. He won’t play much without an injury ahead of him, but given more opportunity he has the talent to play better and extend his career.



Other notables

That’s about all for players that are currently relevant to the NFL in terms of playing time and opportunity from the last 4 years of drafts, but I did want to make an honorable mention for two players who were drafted farther back but are starting and contributing for their teams.

Zaire Franklin- Linebacker, seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts Taken in the final round in 2018, Franklin would have gotten my pick for best current SU player in the NFL if not for Andre Cisco. Franklin lacks elite athleticism but has carved out a career for himself by being fundamentally solid and having a nose for making plays. In six years he’s played in 88 games and has 204 solo tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defensed and one interception. In 2022 he started all 17 games for the first time and appears to have the starting middle linebacker job locked down, making him a player to watch week in and week out. Riley Dixon- Punter, seventh round by the Denver Broncos Dixon was drafted in the final round by the Broncos in 2016 and after two decent years was traded to the New York Giants where he stuck around for four years. He then spent one year on the Los Angeles Rams before coming back to the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent. He’s always graded out as an average punter, with career marks of 45 yards per punt and a 33% downed inside-20 rate, which are decent numbers for a punter. His best aspect is his consistency, playing in every game and posting near identical numbers every year. Given the position he plays, we could be watching him for some time to come.