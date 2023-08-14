The NFL preseason is underway with the regular season kicking off in under a month. The early weeks of the preseason allow for depth players to showcase their talent for teams to use throughout the year. Some Syracuse football alumni have made their 2023 or even career debut over the last few days. Here is a rundown of where the Orange are as the NFL season fast approaches:

Sean Tucker- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After an All-American tenure as Syracuse running back, Sean Tucker wasn't selected in the 2013 NFL Draft (likely due to a since resolved heart issue) and signed as an UDFA with Tampa Bay. Tucker made his preseason debut against the Steelers, but rushed for just 10 yards on six carries (he did have a touchdown rush called back).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIGZsYWcgLS0gMTIteWFyZCB0b3VjaGRvd24gcnVuIGJ5 IFNlYW4gVHVja2VyIG5lZ2F0ZWQgYnkgYSBob2xkaW5nIHBlbmFsdHkgb24g TmljayBMZXZlcmV0dC4gVGhhdCBraW5kIG9mIG5pZ2h0LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEdyZWcgQXVtYW4gKEBncmVnYXVtYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vZ3JlZ2F1bWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkwMTczODI3Nzc3NDk5MTM3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Matthew Bergeron- Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons ended up trading up to the 38th pick of the second round of the NFL Draft for Bergeron, an All-ACC left tackle. With multiple injuries to the Falcon’s O-line, including to starting left guard Matt Hennessy, Bergeron appears to be moving toward the interior line. On Friday night the Falcons opened up their preseason against the Dolphins, but Bergeron did not play. It likely means that Bergeron will be in line to start to open the 2023 season.

Chris Slayton- Green Bay Packers

Defensive lineman Chris Slayton had a successful career at Syracuse, totaling over 60 solo tackles and starting every game in his final three seasons. But Slayton has struggled to find a consistent NFL role after being drafted in 2019. He's fighting for a spot with Green Bay this season, and Slayton had a quiet first preseason game against the Bengals. He had just eight snaps for 12 percent of the possessions with no recorded stats.

Zaire Franklin- Indianapolis Colts

Last year, Zaire Franklin made Colts history, passing teammate Shaq Leonard for the most tackles (164) in a single season in franchise history. The former Orange will now line up with a healthy Leonard to form a veteran presence on a young Colt's team. In the preseason opener against the Bills, Franklin saw limited time now that his role is solidified. He will continue to get a low amount of reps as he prepares for Week 1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzVqa0lUYzdqY2xkZWlkVTAzejhTTjUiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Andre Cisco- Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Cisco has solidified himself with the Jaguars as a dominant safety as he enters his third season. Similar to Franklin, Cisco is locked in as starter, and as a result, he was shut down in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys after he tackled Dallas QB Cooper Rush.

Other notable names

• Trill Williams (Dolphins), Garrett Williams (Cardinals), Trishton Jackson (Vikings): All have not played in preseason due to injury • Koda Martin (Saints) was waived with an injury the day before preseason games.