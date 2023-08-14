Syracuse in the NFL: Preseason Week 1
The NFL preseason is underway with the regular season kicking off in under a month. The early weeks of the preseason allow for depth players to showcase their talent for teams to use throughout the year.
Some Syracuse football alumni have made their 2023 or even career debut over the last few days.
Here is a rundown of where the Orange are as the NFL season fast approaches:
Sean Tucker- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After an All-American tenure as Syracuse running back, Sean Tucker wasn't selected in the 2013 NFL Draft (likely due to a since resolved heart issue) and signed as an UDFA with Tampa Bay.
Tucker made his preseason debut against the Steelers, but rushed for just 10 yards on six carries (he did have a touchdown rush called back).
Matthew Bergeron- Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons ended up trading up to the 38th pick of the second round of the NFL Draft for Bergeron, an All-ACC left tackle.
With multiple injuries to the Falcon’s O-line, including to starting left guard Matt Hennessy, Bergeron appears to be moving toward the interior line.
On Friday night the Falcons opened up their preseason against the Dolphins, but Bergeron did not play. It likely means that Bergeron will be in line to start to open the 2023 season.
Chris Slayton- Green Bay Packers
Defensive lineman Chris Slayton had a successful career at Syracuse, totaling over 60 solo tackles and starting every game in his final three seasons. But Slayton has struggled to find a consistent NFL role after being drafted in 2019.
He's fighting for a spot with Green Bay this season, and Slayton had a quiet first preseason game against the Bengals. He had just eight snaps for 12 percent of the possessions with no recorded stats.
Zaire Franklin- Indianapolis Colts
Last year, Zaire Franklin made Colts history, passing teammate Shaq Leonard for the most tackles (164) in a single season in franchise history. The former Orange will now line up with a healthy Leonard to form a veteran presence on a young Colt's team.
In the preseason opener against the Bills, Franklin saw limited time now that his role is solidified. He will continue to get a low amount of reps as he prepares for Week 1.
Andre Cisco- Jacksonville Jaguars
Andre Cisco has solidified himself with the Jaguars as a dominant safety as he enters his third season.
Similar to Franklin, Cisco is locked in as starter, and as a result, he was shut down in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys after he tackled Dallas QB Cooper Rush.
Other notable names
• Trill Williams (Dolphins), Garrett Williams (Cardinals), Trishton Jackson (Vikings): All have not played in preseason due to injury
• Koda Martin (Saints) was waived with an injury the day before preseason games.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.