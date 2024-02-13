Syracuse claimed their best win of the season Tuesday night, taking the lead for good with under seven minutes to play and pulling away for an 86-79 win over #7 North Carolina at the JMA Dome. The Orange (16-9, 7-7 ACC) shot 62.5 percent overall in the game, including hitting 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) 3-point shots. The biggest 3-pointer of the night for SU came when J.J. Starling connected on a bomb late in the shot clock with just under seven minutes to play that gave them the lead for good.

The Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3) fought back from multiple ten-point deficits in the first half and a nine-point hole early in the second half, but were outscored after taking the lead with just over seven minutes to play, 22-14.

UNC enjoyed a much smaller rebounding advantage than in the first meeting at 31-23, including grabbing 13 offensive boards, but were gouged repeatedly inside on defense despite their height advantage. SU shot 22-of-31 inside the arc (71 percent) as a major part of their efficient offense, matching Carolina’s 32 points in the paint.

Syracuse got off to a great start, making 8-of-11 shots to start the action, including three 3-pointers. Maliq Brown hit a pair of treys in the opening two minutes and the team’s marksmanship after that created a 13-4 run to give the Orange a 21-11 lead with just over seven minutes off the clock.

North Carolina almost immediately halved that margin, but SU bounced the lead back up to double figures in response, taking their last ten-point lead of the half with just over eight minutes until the break. The Tar Heels immediately responded with an 11-2 burst in under three minutes of play, clipping the gap down to 32-31.

A pair of Judah Mintz foul shots kept Syracuse in front, but UNC’s Harrison Ingram hit two 3’s in under 30 seconds, putting the guests in front. The Orange had the better of play from there until halftime, getting two Starling jump shots in the last two minutes to tie the game at the break at 42 a side.