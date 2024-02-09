Syracuse Orange v. Clemson Tigers Prediction & Preview (2/10/24)
Syracuse (15-8, 6-6 ACC) will face a familiar face Saturday afternoon, with Joe Girard and Clemson coming into the Dome on a high note following a road upset of ACC-leading North Carolina.
Opponent: Clemson (15-7, 5-6 ACC)
Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m.
Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: ESPN2
PREDICTION
When the ACC released the basketball schedule last September, the two Clemson dates immediately jumped out after Girard decided to use his final year of eligibility in a new locale, which happened to be another ACC school. The Dome game will be followed by the rematch in South Carolina set for the regular season finale on March 5, a full week before the ACC Tournament commences in Washington, D.C.
Girard comes back to central New York Saturday red-hot off his contributions in the Tigers shocker at Carolina, scoring 21 often clutch points, along with six rebounds/three assists. We expect a rousing ovation of thanks from those in attendance upon Girard's introduction by P.A. Announcer Mike Veley, saluting his four years of playing for Jim Boeheim after his legendary Glens Falls scholastic career.
Two Girard 3-pointers stood out in the second half versus UNC, including a pretty step-back from the Roy Williams Court logo (some 30 feet) on the right side with 7:16 to play, which served as a prelude to his biggest shot with the Tigers up 72-70 with 2:06 left. Cutting first towards the basket, Girard suddenly reversed back behind the three point line on the right side and received a shovel pass from fellow Tigers hero PJ Hall (25 points) moving right at the top of the key, then calmly drilled the trey to put Clemson up five points and essentially sealing the 80-76 upset victory.
For Syracuse, by the time the Clemson game tips shortly after noon, the players in less than one week's time will have felt Adrian Autry's full wrath for the no-show performance at Wake Forest, regrouped as a team upon the removal of Benny Williams from the program, then gutted out a much-needed win over Louisville despite giving up 92 points in a weird statistical game.
SU was outrebounded by 19 against the Cardinals, missed 11 free throws, turned the ball over 10 times, and could not cover UL players man-to-man, but in the end made the one key play to win after Louisville's tying three-pointer. Judah Mintz's quick inbounds pass to Quadir Copeland on route to the basket caught the Cardinals a step behind, resulting in the goaltending call and basket credited to Copeland with 3.8 seconds left, the difference in the 94-92 final.
Clemson will no doubt put the Syracuse defense to another test with the matchups up front where Hall and Jack Clark are 6-10, with Hall playing both down low and from the perimeter, the duo joined by 6-8 Ian Schieffelin. As important will be limiting the opportunities for Girard and backcourt mate Chase Hunter to get open looks. Likewise, Chris Bell will look to stay hot from long distance after his career high 30 point game Wednesday night included eight treys, and as it did against Louisville, the 'Cuse guards will look to penetrate to the basket to get defenders to commit fouls.
Syracuse has defended its home court pretty well going 11-1, and the Dome crowd figures to spice up the atmosphere for the home team in Girard's return. Clemson has alternated wins and losses in its last five games (3-2) including matchups with the top four teams in the standings, and both defeats were by one point, so we're going to give the edge to Clemson in a 79-71 win over Syracuse.
----
