When the ACC released the basketball schedule last September, the two Clemson dates immediately jumped out after Girard decided to use his final year of eligibility in a new locale, which happened to be another ACC school. The Dome game will be followed by the rematch in South Carolina set for the regular season finale on March 5, a full week before the ACC Tournament commences in Washington, D.C.

Girard comes back to central New York Saturday red-hot off his contributions in the Tigers shocker at Carolina, scoring 21 often clutch points, along with six rebounds/three assists. We expect a rousing ovation of thanks from those in attendance upon Girard's introduction by P.A. Announcer Mike Veley, saluting his four years of playing for Jim Boeheim after his legendary Glens Falls scholastic career.

Two Girard 3-pointers stood out in the second half versus UNC, including a pretty step-back from the Roy Williams Court logo (some 30 feet) on the right side with 7:16 to play, which served as a prelude to his biggest shot with the Tigers up 72-70 with 2:06 left. Cutting first towards the basket, Girard suddenly reversed back behind the three point line on the right side and received a shovel pass from fellow Tigers hero PJ Hall (25 points) moving right at the top of the key, then calmly drilled the trey to put Clemson up five points and essentially sealing the 80-76 upset victory.

For Syracuse, by the time the Clemson game tips shortly after noon, the players in less than one week's time will have felt Adrian Autry's full wrath for the no-show performance at Wake Forest, regrouped as a team upon the removal of Benny Williams from the program, then gutted out a much-needed win over Louisville despite giving up 92 points in a weird statistical game.