Syracuse (16-11, 9-7 ACC) will set off for the first of their final two road games on their slate on Wednesday, when they will match up with Clemson. The Tigers (19-8, 11-5) snapped a three-game skid last Wednesday by crushing Florida State at home, 94-54, but were tripped on Saturday evening at Louisville, 83-73. Wednesday’s action will get underway from Clemson at 7:00pm Eastern and the ACC Network will televise the game.



SCOUTING THE CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson is a solid-shooting team with four players averaging double digits in scoring, each of them averaging at least one three-pointer per game. Forward Hunter Tyson leads the team in scoring (15.3 pts/game), rebounding (9.4/game), and three-point field goals (61). Tyson has picked up his play in conference action, averaging nearly a double-double in ACC games at 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds. P.J. Hall leads the second offensive wave at 15.2 points in just under 24 minutes per outing. Chase Hunter nearly matches him at 14.3 points per game while Brevin Galloway chips in with 10.8 points per game. Clemson has been exceptionally tough at home this season, winning all but one of their 14 home contests to this point. The Orange have managed to perform well on the road in ACC play, holding a 5-3 record in road games. One key to the Tigers is their focus on rebounding, as they have a +2.0 rebounding differential in ACC games, but an overwhelming majority comes from their efforts on the defensive glass. Clemson is second in defensive rebounding percentage in the conference, but second-to-last on the offensive end. At the same time, Clemson also turns the ball over a fair amount and own a negative turnover ratio in conference games, including giving away almost six opponent steals per game. The Syracuse defense will get opportunities to create mistakes, but will have to continue to do so without fouling. The Tigers are shooting 84.4 percent from the foul line on over 18 attempts as a team in ACC action.



PREDICTION

Clemson will be a tough matchup, as the Tigers have rolled up a 13-1 record at home on the season with that only blemish being a 78-74 loss to Miami. The Tigers are also fighting to stay in the top four of the conference and earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, so they have a lot to play for when SU visits. Clemson shot well against the Orange last season and have done quite well this season on the whole, as they match SU in making 46.5 percent of their field goals this season. Defense is a much different story, as the Tigers’ opponents have shot just 40.5 percent from the field, a figure that drops to 40.0 percent in ACC play. Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard both played well in last year’s matchup, Girard hitting from long range four times in scoring 23 points and Edwards posting a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double to go with four blocks, doing almost all of that work in the second half. Edwards should have a bounceback effort, as the Tigers don’t have the stiffest interior defense, but their overall success on defense, and at home, is more concerning. Miami is the only ACC foe to top 70 points at Clemson this season. Syracuse will not be the second as the Tigers defend their turf, 72-67.