Syracuse will look to make their three-game homestead a winning one when they match up with North Carolina State on Saturday. Both teams are coming off defeats, as the Orange (13-6, 4-4 ACC) wilted in the second half Tuesday night, dropping an 85-69 game to Florida State, and the Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3 ACC) dropped their second straight contest on Wednesday, ending up on the short end of a 59-53 overtime rock fight with Virginia.

The popular statistical analysis systems find the two teams to be nearly the same, as KenPom’s rankings of #75 (N.C. State) and #82 (SU) are the biggest gap. The NET rankings have the ‘Pack two spots ahead of Syracuse while T-Rank has them reversed with the Orange directly in front of their conference mates.

Even a closer examination finds the two guard-heavy teams to be similar, with North Carolina State a little better on offense and SU almost equally better on defense. The biggest difference between the two is that both teams are equally good at forcing turnovers, but the Wolfpack are elite at protecting the ball while Syracuse is just better than average.

N.C. State, however, has had some struggles on offense in recent ACC games. In their last seven outings, all in conference play, the Wolfpack have shot 40.8 percent overall and just 27.6 percent from 3-point range. The “Pack have still had a couple games with ten triples in that span, so they are capable of catching fire on the perimeter.

D.J. Horne is the player atop the scouting report and his shooting ability is the primary reason why. Horne has shot 42.1 percent from 3 this season, including hitting six triples in three different games. Keeping him out of rhythm (he also has a 9-for-13 game in the mid-range this season) will be key for the Orange and a likely task for Judah Mintz.