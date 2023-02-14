Syracuse (15-10, 8-6 ACC) welcome No. 22 North Carolina State to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). The Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5) have won nine of their last 11 contests after they routed Boston College 92-62 over the weekend in the second of their three-game road trip.

Terquavion Smith paces the high-powered N.C. State attack, which averages 78.4 points per game, just behind Miami in the conference rankings. Smith stands second in the ACC in scoring at 18.5 points per game and also leads the ‘Pack with 4.6 assists and 2.9 three-pointers per game. In the win over the Eagles, Smith passed 1,000 career points in an otherwise unremarkable win.

NC State has three other players averaging double figures in scoring in Jarkel Joiner (15.8 pts/game), Casey Morsell (12.8), and D.J. Burns, Jr. (11.9). Morsell should also be a marked man by the Orange defense, as he has made 62 threes on the season while shooting 44.0 percent beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack do a very good job controlling the ball, as they are third in the conference in turnovers while forcing the most miscues by their opponents. As a result, they lead the ACC with a +3.80 turnover margin.