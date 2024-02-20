Syracuse got the better of North Carolina State the first time the two teams met in late January, closing the first half with a 23-4 burst and coasting from there to a 77-65 victory. J.J. Starling led the way for the Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC), hanging a career-high 26 points on the Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6), while Judah Mintz added 20 while being personally responsible for almost all of a 32-11 free throw attempt difference in the game.

Things have gone in different directions for the two squads since that meeting. SU does have their big win over North Carolina, but are 2-4 overall in that time, allowing their six foes to shoot 54.0 percent overall and 44.6 percent from 3-point range while also losing the rebounding battle by almost 15 boards a game in that span.

N.C. State has won three of their five games since first matching up with Syracuse with their two losses coming by a combined seven points. The ‘Pack has posted an adjusted offensive efficiency of over 115 in four of the five games, their best such streak of the season, led by D.J. Horne’s sizzling play.