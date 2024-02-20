Syracuse Orange v. NC State Wolfpack Prediction & Preview (2/20/24)
Syracuse (16-10, 7-8 ACC) is in search of its third road win of the season when it plays NC State.
Opponent: North Carolina (16-9, 8-6 ACC)
Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m.
Location: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ESPN2
PREDICTION
Syracuse got the better of North Carolina State the first time the two teams met in late January, closing the first half with a 23-4 burst and coasting from there to a 77-65 victory. J.J. Starling led the way for the Orange (16-10, 7-8 ACC), hanging a career-high 26 points on the Wolfpack (16-9, 8-6), while Judah Mintz added 20 while being personally responsible for almost all of a 32-11 free throw attempt difference in the game.
Things have gone in different directions for the two squads since that meeting. SU does have their big win over North Carolina, but are 2-4 overall in that time, allowing their six foes to shoot 54.0 percent overall and 44.6 percent from 3-point range while also losing the rebounding battle by almost 15 boards a game in that span.
N.C. State has won three of their five games since first matching up with Syracuse with their two losses coming by a combined seven points. The ‘Pack has posted an adjusted offensive efficiency of over 115 in four of the five games, their best such streak of the season, led by D.J. Horne’s sizzling play.
Horne, who shot poorly while still posting a team-high 15 points against the Orange, has scored at least 24 points in every game since that contest. His 26.6 points per game in that span are coming on 51.8 percent shooting, including 21 3-pointers made at a 48.8 percent clip. Horne should occupy the top three lines of the scouting report for SU.
North Carolina State is part of a three-way tie for fourth place in the ACC, which comes with a double-bye for the conference tournament, and their remaining schedule includes games with North Carolina and Duke. They have this game with Syracuse highlighted, circled, and underlined as one they need to win to keep their double-bye dreams alive.
The Wolfpack keep those hopes high against a reeling Orange squad who has one conference win on the road this season as NC State takes this one by a score of 77-70.
