Syracuse (11-4, 2-2 ACC) is looking for its first ACC road win of the season when it travels south to take on North Carolina.

Is this the season Syracuse finally beats North Carolina in Chapel Hill?

There's only one road arena in which SU has yet to win a game in conference play in its 11 ACC seasons, and that happens to be the site of the next game on the schedule. Bad timing?

Perhaps.

This matchup does not appear favorable against a first-place Carolina team that has won five straight games and is 6-0 at home this season.The 'Cuse has failed to win in six previous meetings against UNC in the almost 40-year-old Smith Center, with the average margin of the Tar Heels victories being nine points.

In fact, the only SU conference wins over Carolina have occurred in the Dome (2014, 2021) and in Greensboro (2020 ACCT). (Let's not think about the fact that it took Clemson 59 games over 94 years (0-28 at the Smith Center), to finally beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 2020.)

That's the set-up for what's now essentially an eight-nine player SU rotation at the season's halfway mark with Naheem McLeod's season-ending foot injury, and Mounir Hima's achy knees limiting his per game minutes in the middle.

It certainly looks like, as Adrian Autry has preached his entire first season, that the W/L record will be defined by how well the team plays defensively and rebounds, while balancing an abundance of offensive options in any given game.