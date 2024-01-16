Syracuse (11-5 2-3 ACC) continues to look for its first ACC road win of the season when it travels down to Western Pennsylvania to take on Pittsburgh. Opponent: Pittsburgh (10-6, 1-4 ACC) Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7:00 p.m. Location: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA TV: ESPN

PREDICTION

A bounce back performance is necessary after UNC dismantled the Orange down in Chapel Hill. After two consecutive halves where UNC scored 50+ points, Syracuse will need to revert to how they looked defensively against Boston College. Other players will need to step up on offense as well. The trio of Copeland, Mintz and Starling were responsible for 67% of the points against UNC. The Syracuse rotation is still in flux, with an eight, maybe nine, player rotation being attempted. Peter Carey contributed nine minutes against UNC, showing Adrian Autry's desperation to find minutes in the frontcourt off the bench. Syracuse previously played Pittsburgh this season on Dec. 30, where Syracuse came from behind to beat Pittsburgh 81-73. Quadir Copeland scored 22 points, while Malik Brown and Benny Williams scored 15 each.

The Panthers rely on offensive production from Blake Hinson, Carlton Carrington and Ishmael Leggett, with the rest of the team contributing on the defensive end and from behind the arc. Unfortunately, Hinson has had a slow start to ACC play, and Pittsburgh has not been able to get back on track after their early season loss to Syracuse. It sounds like an easy task to beat a lost Pittsburgh Panthers, but this Syracuse team has been inconsistent since the last match-up and the Panthers are coming off a weekend of rest. Vegas even currently has the Panthers favored over Syracuse. In the end, Syracuse's previous effort was enough to beat Pittsburgh, which occurs again as the backcourt propels the Orange to a 76-70 victory.