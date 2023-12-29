Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (12/30/23)
Syracuse (9-3, 0-1 ACC) is looking for its first conference win of the season when it hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.
Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 1-0 ACC)
Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m.
Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: The CW
PREDICTION
As playing Virginia on the road to open up ACC play is tough enough for a team that looked different back on December 2 than it does today, now Syracuse begins its remaining 19 game league schedule against Pitt, a longtime rival it has had trouble with lately.
The Panthers have won three straight in the series and five of the last six meetings, so there's no time like the present for this year's 'Cuse team to continue its ongoing four game winning streak that began following that 84-62 drubbing by UVA.
Pittsburgh also lost its ACC opener, a 79-70 defeat at home December 3 against Clemson, a game in which ex-Orange star Joe Girard dropped six 3-pointers on route to 25 points to lead the Tigers.
Like Syracuse, Pitt has a four-game winning streak entering the game, while also victorious in nine of its first 12 games overall. Although none of the wins have come against an opponent ranked in the consensus Top 100, the Panthers come into the Dome with a NET ranking of 39, fifth best in the ACC (SU's NET ranking is 83), making a win for SU critical towards building its NCAA resume with a road game next up at Duke Jan. 2.
Senior forward Blake Hinson is the Panthers leading scorer averaging 20.3 ppg, third best in the ACC. Hinson is surrounded by a young team, a group that head coach Jeff Capel tinkered with the starting lineup two games ago to gain more quickness and enhance rebounding (16th in the country in rpg).
Syracuse's bench production has steadily improved this month, and it certainly opened eyes in the pre-Christmas wins over Oregon and Niagara, with Adrian Autry manipulating his on-court rotation to suit both style of play and inserting the hot hands.
The quartet of Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Kyle Cuffe have spelled Naheem McLeod, Chris Bell, and Justin Taylor as needed, mixed in with the consistency of J.J. Starling and Judah Mintz in the backcourt.
Pitt can score, averaging 81 points per game, so this will be a challenge for the SU defense which is among the top three in steals and blocked shots in the ACC. Feeding off that defensive effort and transition game in what is a back-and-forth contest, Syracuse pulls away late on free throws to get an important early home conference win defeating Pitt 78-73.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.