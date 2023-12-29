Syracuse (9-3, 0-1 ACC) is looking for its first conference win of the season when it hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

As playing Virginia on the road to open up ACC play is tough enough for a team that looked different back on December 2 than it does today, now Syracuse begins its remaining 19 game league schedule against Pitt, a longtime rival it has had trouble with lately.

The Panthers have won three straight in the series and five of the last six meetings, so there's no time like the present for this year's 'Cuse team to continue its ongoing four game winning streak that began following that 84-62 drubbing by UVA.

Pittsburgh also lost its ACC opener, a 79-70 defeat at home December 3 against Clemson, a game in which ex-Orange star Joe Girard dropped six 3-pointers on route to 25 points to lead the Tigers.

Like Syracuse, Pitt has a four-game winning streak entering the game, while also victorious in nine of its first 12 games overall. Although none of the wins have come against an opponent ranked in the consensus Top 100, the Panthers come into the Dome with a NET ranking of 39, fifth best in the ACC (SU's NET ranking is 83), making a win for SU critical towards building its NCAA resume with a road game next up at Duke Jan. 2.