Syracuse (5-6, 1-6 ACC) will try for bowl eligibility when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday in its regular season finale.

It's simply been a stunning week for the Syracuse football program, one in which it hopes to cap off positively with a win and bowl eligibility.

From Sunday's dismissal of Dino Babers, a move expected among most of Orange Nation and the media, while still initially surprising to many members of the team and staff for its in-season timing.

For the first time in program history, SU will have an interim head coach on the sidelines, and the stakes couldn't be bigger for Nunzio Campanile. Win and the Orange are in. The 'Cuse will receive one of the likely 11 ACC bowl invitations to play "a 13th game" somewhere in the month of December, and with it the all important extra practice sessions, under the watchful eye of a new head coach, that go along with the postseason.

There's also the message to transfer portal entrants (December 4-January 2), and early signing period recruits (December 20-22): "Syracuse is a program making a commitment to winning in the ACC, and we can offer a realistic opportunity to earn playing time."