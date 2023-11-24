Syracuse Orange v. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction & Preview (11/25)
Syracuse (5-6, 1-6 ACC) will try for bowl eligibility when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday in its regular season finale.
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7, 1-6 ACC)
Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:00 p.m.
Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: CW Network
PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 8-3)
It's simply been a stunning week for the Syracuse football program, one in which it hopes to cap off positively with a win and bowl eligibility.
From Sunday's dismissal of Dino Babers, a move expected among most of Orange Nation and the media, while still initially surprising to many members of the team and staff for its in-season timing.
For the first time in program history, SU will have an interim head coach on the sidelines, and the stakes couldn't be bigger for Nunzio Campanile. Win and the Orange are in. The 'Cuse will receive one of the likely 11 ACC bowl invitations to play "a 13th game" somewhere in the month of December, and with it the all important extra practice sessions, under the watchful eye of a new head coach, that go along with the postseason.
There's also the message to transfer portal entrants (December 4-January 2), and early signing period recruits (December 20-22): "Syracuse is a program making a commitment to winning in the ACC, and we can offer a realistic opportunity to earn playing time."
Wake Forest limps into the Dome at 4-7, 1-6, for its season finale, coming off a 45-7 loss at Notre Dame in which it saw former star quarterback Sam Hartman pass for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Demon Deacons, as expected, have struggled to fill Hartman's shoes after he transferred to the Irish for his final year of eligibility. Michael Kern got his first start of the season last week replacing Mitch Griffis, throwing for just 81 yards on 11 passes.
It's always hard to predict the mental state of a team playing for an interim coach, although the caveat in this case for SU is bowl eligibility over consecutive seasons, something that has not been accomplished since 2012-13. Those on hand at the Dome will be loud on Senor Day, and Coach Nunzio will put a fresh set of eyes on the game plan and do his best to have SU prepared.
Ironically, a not-so-long (35-yards) Brady Denaburg field goal, his lucky 13th of the season with 2:00 left, will be the difference in providing Syracuse with a 23-20 win over Wake Forest.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.