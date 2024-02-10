Syracuse’s combination of poor defense and weak rebounding haunted them again on Saturday, as they lost to Clemson at home, 77-68. The Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) shot 60.8 percent from the floor, including making two-thirds of their shots in the second half, and owned a 41-24 advantage on the boards. Former SU player Joe Girard III returning to the JMA Wireless Dome and scoring a game-high 18 points, including reaching 2,000th career collegiate points, was simply the salt in the Orange wound as they dropped to 15-9 overall and 6-7 in conference play.

The one thing SU did do well on the defensive end was force turnovers, generating 21 Tiger miscues. However, when they held onto the ball, Clemson simply scored too easily throughout the game, logging one stretch of five straight missed shots in the first half and never missing more than two in a row other than that.

Syracuse played much better on offense after the break, erasing a 13-point halftime deficit, but they could not do more than break even, as their defense was picked apart far too often.

The contest was close for the opening eight minutes, as the score remained within one possession with both teams holding the lead in that span. Clemson went on the first run of the game, tallying 11 straight points to take a 24-12 lead and force a timeout from SU head coach Adrian Autry with just over nine minutes left in the opening half.

The Tigers would add to that run on Girard’s second 3 of the opening half for a 27-12 lead at the under-eight media timeout. The Orange went into that break on a scoring drought of nearly six minutes, having missed seven straight shots.

SU snapped the scoring drought shortly after, but could not get the margin into single digits, even with Chris Bell getting a pair of 3-pointers late in the half. Clemson closed the half by getting a buzzer-beating lay-up to fall through and held a 37-24 lead at the break.