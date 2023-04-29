Syracuse running back Sean Tucker went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tucker was unable to participate in the NFL Combine and Syracuse's Pro Day as a result of an undisclosed medical issue. He was projected in most mock drafts as a top 10 running back, but 18 other backs were drafted and Tucker was not among them.

SCOUTING REPORT

Where he separates himself is his speed. He’s a low center of gravity guy. One cut, hit the hole, legit track speed, and he can hit the home run. He’s at full speed in a couple of steps. You turn on the film, you see him running by guys. He has the speed to do that in the NFL. He had 70 of his 204 rushing attempts were outside of the A, B and C gaps. On those stretch runs, he had 512 yards, which is 7.3 yards per carry. That’s a statement of his ability where if you give him that space, he’s going to hit the home run. Between the A and C gaps, he only averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He’s a better fit in a zone scheme because of his patience as a runner. When you’re looking at backs and guys that can do a lot of different things, that’s going to be a concern for some NFL teams. His tenure in the league will come down to how he can contribute on special teams, how he can contribute as a pass catcher and a pass blocker. --Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzMxdGhuSVg2eGxTeENYZzh1d3lmb0wiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

AT SYRACUSE

Tucker emerged as one of the country's top backs in his sophomore season, as he was a First Team All-ACC selection and an AP Second-Team All-American after he finished with 1,496 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground, and 255 yards and two touchdowns through the air. In 2022, Tucker was a Second Team All-ACC selection, with 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns and opted out of Syracuse's postseason game in the Pinstripe Bowl.