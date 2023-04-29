Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, undrafted, signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tucker was unable to participate in the NFL Combine and Syracuse's Pro Day as a result of an undisclosed medical issue. He was projected in most mock drafts as a top 10 running back, but 18 other backs were drafted and Tucker was not among them.
SCOUTING REPORT
Where he separates himself is his speed. He’s a low center of gravity guy. One cut, hit the hole, legit track speed, and he can hit the home run. He’s at full speed in a couple of steps. You turn on the film, you see him running by guys. He has the speed to do that in the NFL.
He had 70 of his 204 rushing attempts were outside of the A, B and C gaps. On those stretch runs, he had 512 yards, which is 7.3 yards per carry. That’s a statement of his ability where if you give him that space, he’s going to hit the home run. Between the A and C gaps, he only averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He’s a better fit in a zone scheme because of his patience as a runner.
When you’re looking at backs and guys that can do a lot of different things, that’s going to be a concern for some NFL teams. His tenure in the league will come down to how he can contribute on special teams, how he can contribute as a pass catcher and a pass blocker.
--Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove
AT SYRACUSE
Tucker emerged as one of the country's top backs in his sophomore season, as he was a First Team All-ACC selection and an AP Second-Team All-American after he finished with 1,496 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground, and 255 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
In 2022, Tucker was a Second Team All-ACC selection, with 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns and opted out of Syracuse's postseason game in the Pinstripe Bowl.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.