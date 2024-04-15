Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 4/15/24
As Syracuse heads toward wrapping up its spring practice, top recruits continue to come on campus to get a closer look at the school.
Here are five recruits we spoke with about their visits.
2026 running back Amar’e Glover got to connect with Syracuse's new coaching staff under Fran Brown in person for the first time during a recent visit to Central New York. "It was great," Glover said to The Juice Online.
2027 offensive lineman Jacob Burns got his first look at Syracuse on an unofficial visit in March after being offered by the Orange in February. "The visit was great," Burns said to The Juice Online.
2026 ATH CJ Bronaugh is a rapidly emerging prospect from Foundation Academy in Florida. The defensive back/wide receiver recently picked up his first offer from Syracuse and discusses it with The Juice Online.
2027 Melbourne (FL) Central ATH Tank White already holds offers from schools like Penn State, Pitt and South Florida, and recently added one from Syracuse. "I felt beyond blessed to receive the offer," White said to The Juice Online.
2026 four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile got his first look at Syracuse, and said some of his top highlights included being able to take in a practice and also getting to know the coaching staff better. "The day went great," Pile said to The Juice Online.
