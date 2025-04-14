Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: April 14, 2025

As Syracuse wraps up its spring practice this week, recruits continue to be impressed by what they've seen both on and off the field in Central New York. We caught up with four of them in this week's recruiting roundup.

Advertisement

"Loved the visit. I think I view Syracuse in a better light." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MARLON LAFOREST

"I'm super excited and interested. I love what they're about and how they coach." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARTER CHARAPATA

"The visit was great overall. I had a great experience with great hospitality." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAI CRUMP

"The visit was great. I liked how things were ran." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DUANE JOHNSON JR.